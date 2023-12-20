Where does Shaq truly rank on the all-time center list?

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a fair share of NBA superstars play for their organization. The legendary Shaquille O'Neal is one star who dominated the early 2000s era. However, radio host and commentator Chris Russo gave a bold take that will upset Shaq fans. Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams were the first to tear down Russo's intriguing opinion.

Lakers fans will not like where Chris Russo has Shaq in his all-time center rankings

Russo debated Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams on ESPN and said Shaq was ranked fifth on his all-time center list. He ranked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon above the Lakers legend. Russo even toyed with placing Moses Malone above Shaq.

Of course, Smith and Williams could not believe Russo and both had passionate retorts:

One argument Russo makes is Shaq did not play against great competition during the NBA Finals. Smith and Williams argued some of the other great centers did not either.

They are not the only ones upset with the analyst's rankings though. One X user captured the problem with Russo's argument well in his post:

“I see the vision, but he lost it naming Malone and Timmy. At worst, Shaq is the third-best and you gotta have a sound argument to even have him at three,” the user explained. Another user simply said, “I'm not picking no other center over Shaq.”

Some fans agree with Russo though. One user claimed Olajuwon, Abdul-Jabbar, and Chamberlain were all better than Shaq. He acknowledged Shaq's size but said his skills did not match up to the others.

Whose take is accurate? Where does Shaquille O'Neal truly rank on the all-time center list?