Kim Kardashian blasted Kourtney Kardashian claiming that her sister “doesn't have friends.” The drama stems from Kourtney's reaction to Kim having a collection with Dolce & Gabanna, the Italian fashion house that created her wedding dress. Kourtney married Travis Barker in Italy last May.

On the latest ‘Kardashian' episode, Kim's comment began with her being skeptical of statements she heard behind her back. “I have heard that her friends were riling her up. Her words were, ‘Everyone thinks this is the weirdest thing.'”

“I literally thought I was being mindful,” the Skims founder added. “They wanted to do black veils, I said absolutely not because Kourtney had them at her wedding….She’s saying ‘every one of her friends,' but she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis?”

Later on in the episode, Kourtney mentioned how Kim was seemingly hating on her wedding. According to Kourtney, while every one was giving she and Barker compliments, Kim didn't seem like she was happy.

“She wasn’t happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, ‘Whoa, this is amazing. We’re having the best time.' She can never give acknowledgment of like, ‘Whoa, this is so amazing,'” Kourtney said. “She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn’t even see it. She sees it for the dollar signs, but to me, I see it. And I see it like, ‘Oh, you were there, you weren’t happy.'”

Kourtney has not yet commented on Kim's remarks about her not having friends.

New episodes of ‘The Kardashians' can be streamed on Hulu every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET.