After the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, not everyone was sending love and congratulations their way. Travis Barker’s ex wife Shanna Moakler claimed that their marriage was “so f**king weird.” Kourtney responded to her shade earlier this morning on Thursday, April 21st, per toofab.

Earlier in the week, Shanna Moakler joined the Miss Understood podcast with Rachel Uchitel to relay her thoughts on the newly weds. “It’s so f**king weird… I really don’t have anything positive to say about it.” She then said that she wasn’t bitter or jealous; her marriage to Barker ended in 2008.

However, Kourtney Kardashian picked up on this theme of positivity. She shared a Bible verse in her Instagram story, Matthew 6:1-18, Giving to the Needy. Perhaps this was a subtle diss at Moakler, but she goes on to say that there’s “so much criticism lately” and that we should “do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family.” She continued, “I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kourtney concluded her thoughts for the day with, “I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it’s still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy.”

Moakler has some unresolved tension surrounding their relationship and consequential marriage. Anytime she was said anything about it, people would jump to say she was bitter or jealous. The whole situation put a bad taste in her mouth, per the US Sun.