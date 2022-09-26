‘Shocked and confused’: Jaylen Brown reveals Celtics’ reaction to Ime Udoka scandal

The Boston Celtics have been dealt a shocking loss with the announcement that they are suspending their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. Udoka had become a popular figure in Boston for leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as coach of the team. Now everyone is left reeling from his sudden departure, including Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

With Celtics media day upon us, it was clear that the players were going to be stuck fielding questions regarding Udoka’s suspension for much of the day. Brown didn’t have much information to add on the situation, but said he was “shocked and confused” when he first heard the story, which is pretty much how the rest of the NBA world felt when they initially heard the story.

Jaylen Brown says he hasn’t talked to Ime Udoka, and that the team was “shocked and confused” at first, but that the information wasn’t really being shared with the team, so he didn’t have much of a comment on it. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 26, 2022

For the most part, it sounds like Brown is on the same boat as the rest of us. He was surprised by the suspension, and is still grasping for details on what happened. Even with the suspension officially announced, there is a lot of rampant speculation surrounding the incident, and Brown seems intent on collecting all the details when it comes to determining how he feels about the situation.

Jaylen Brown on Udoka suspension: "I wish we had more details. From what we know, it’s hard to make a decision based on whether it’s consensual or not in the workplace, which we know has happened before in the workplace. It looks like there is more to it than what meets the eye." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 26, 2022

Jaylen Brown doesn’t really reveal anything we didn’t already know, which isn’t exactly surprising. But it is surprising to see that he seems to have no more information on the matter than the rest of the NBA does. It goes to show just how confusing this whole ordeal is.

Brown and the Celtics almost certainly would rather spend their time discussing the upcoming season than the Udoka situation, but it’s clear his suspension will hover above the team all season long. Jaylen Brown and his Celtics teammates will do their best to make sure his loss doesn’t deter them from their ultimate goal of winning a title this season, but it’s clear this situation isn’t going away any time soon.