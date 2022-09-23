Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

The Boston Celtics have made it official as they officially announce what many have been expecting. Head coach Ime Udoka will now be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season after team officials learned about his illicit affair with a Celtics staffer.

The Celtics made their official statement on Twitter:

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news a few hours ago, stating that an announcement about Udoka’s season-long suspension was imminent. True enough, the renowned NBA guru hit the mark again as the Celtics made it official not long after.

This is a major blow for the Celtics, who will now be without the same man who coached them all the way to the NBA Finals last season. Ime Udoka proved to be one of the best young coaches in the league last term, and he had a very bright future ahead of him. In just his first season with the team, the 45-year-old rookie coach led the Celtics to the Finals for the first time in 12 years.

Boston also announced previously that Joe Mazzulla will take over as the team’s interim head coach. He has been an assistant for the Celtics since 2019, and he will now step in as the new HC in Udoka’s stead. It remains to be seen if the Celtics will hire a new coach in the coming months.