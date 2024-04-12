Week three of the UFL continues on Saturday as the Memphis Showboats visit the Birmingham Stallions. It is time to continue our UFL odds series with a Showboats-Stallions prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Memphis Showboats come in sitting at 1-1 on the year. They won in week one 18-12, but last time out, the San Antonio Brahmas would make a major comeback and win 20-19 over the Showboats. Meanwhile, the Stallions are 2-0 on the year, having the best record in the USFL conference. They have been impressive as well as road warriors. Both games have been on the road this year, as they beat the Arlington Renegades 27-14 and then the Michigan Panthers 20-13.
Here are the UFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
UFL Odds: Showboats-Stallions Odds
Memphis Showboats: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +280
Birmingham Stallions: -1 (+100)
Moneyline: -105
Over: 43.5 (-110)
Under: 43.5 (-110)
How to Watch Showboats vs. Stallions
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: Fox
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Showboats Will Cover/Win
The Showboats are sixth in the UFL in total yards per game this year. They are fourth in rushing yards per game while sitting fifth in passing yards. The Showboats are fifth in total points per game. Case Cookus leads the offense for the Showboats. He is 40 for 71 passing this year with 398 yards and two scores. He has also thrown one interception on the year and been sacked six times. Cookus also leads the team in rushing this year. He has 13 attempts for 74 yards but has not scored on the ground this year.
The top running back on the season has been Darius Victor. He comes in with 27 rushes, but just 57 yards on the year. Victor also has seven receptions for 44 yards. Jonathan Adams and Daewood Davis have been the biggest offensive weapons this year. Adams comes in with seven catches for 125 yards on the year. Meanwhile, Davis has 13 catches for 101 yards and a score. He also has 15 rushing yards on the season. Vinny Papale also has a touchdown this year, with five receptions and 48 yards.
The Showboats are second in the UFL in yards against this year. They are the best in the UFL against the run this year while sitting sixth against the pass this year. Memphis is also third in the UFL in points against. On defense, Malik Lawal has ten tackles on the year to lead the team. He also has two tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, Maximilian Roberts has been in the backfield a lot. He has two tackles for a loss of 14 yards. He also has three sacks on the year. Roberts has also forced a fumble and recovered one.
Why Stallions Will Cover/Win
The Stallions are first in the UFL in yards per game, sitting first in rushing yards per game as well, but seventh in passing yards. They are tied for first in the UFL in points per game this year as well. Matt Corral and Adrian Martinez have split time for the Stallions at quarterback. Corral is 17-33 passing with 254 yards and a score. He also has two interceptions. Martinex is 10-21 with 114 yards and an interception. Martinez will run more though. Corral has just 41 rushing yards on eight carries, whereas Martinez has 117 yards on 11 carries.
C.J. Marable is leading the rushing attack this year. He has 32 rushes this year for 121 yards and a score on the season. Richey Person Jr has 17 rushes for just 45 yards but has scored twice on the year. Person has been solid in the receiving game too. He has five receptions for 67 yards. The top receiver has been Deon Cain. He has six catches for 96 yards on the year.
The Stallions are the best in the UFL in yards against per game, they are second in rushing yards against per game while sitting second in passing yards against per game this year. The Stallions also allow the fewest points per game this year. Carlos Davis has been great this year. He has ten tackles but also has two tackles for a loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble. Further, Mark Gilbert has been solid in coverage, with an interception, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Final Showboats-Stallions Prediction & Pick
The Showboat's defense is solid, but the end of the last week and the comeback against them showed it was vulnerable. Further, the Stallions defense is better. More so, the Stallions offense is much better than the Showboats. They are the best offense in the UFL. The 2-0 Stallions have done it all on the road as well, and now they will get the win at home.
Click here for more betting news & predictions
Final Showboats-Stallions Prediction & Pick: Stallions -7.5 (-105)