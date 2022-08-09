Mekhi Becton’s latest injury is breaking many hearts, including, of course, the New York Jets, who have big expectations for their hulking offensive tackle in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Becton injured his surgically repaired knee during practice Monday, and while initial reports offered a bit of optimism, an MRI revealed that it was worse than what it initially looked to doctors, according to a report by Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is understandably affected by his player’s injury, as it could mean another lost season for Mekhi Becton.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN:

Robert Saleh, appearing [email protected], confirms that Becton suffered a “new injury.” Still waiting on second opinions, but “obviously it’s not looking good,” he says. Says the organization feels “sick” for Becton.

Assuming that Mekhi Becton would miss the entire 2022 NFL regular season, the Jets will have a significant decision to make on how they would cover Becton’s void. Cimini had earlier reported that “Jets are signing veteran OL Caleb Benenoch,” but he’s hardly an adequate solution for the team’s offensive line.

Mekhi Becton’s injury also amplified the clamor of Jets fans to sign free agent veteran Duane Brown, who recently visited the team.

Becton was a first-round pick (11th overall) by the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, but his enormous potential has consistently been hindered by health issues. After playing 14 games in 2020, Becton missed all but Week 1’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers on the road in the 2020 season due to a knee injury he suffered in the same game.