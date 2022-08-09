More on more details are emerging with regards to Mekhi Becton’s right knee injury, and it’s not looking good for the New York Jets.

Earlier on Monday, only a few details were known about Becton’s injury. While head coach Robert Saleh initially expressed optimism that it’s not a significant issue, later updates revealed that it’s more concerning than what was initially believed. There were even “legitimate fears” that the 23-year-old offensive tackle could miss the whole 2022 campaign because of the injury.

Now, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network provided more information on Becton’s injury, though it is not yet final and clear as the Jets seek for more tests and a second opinion.

“Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has a knee cap injury and patella damage with a small chip-sized fracture inside his previously surgically repaired right knee, per a league source. Second opinion testing pending to confirm initial diagnosis,” Wilson reported.

Sure enough, that doesn’t sound great at all. If anything, it should only fuel the talks that Mekhi Becton could miss the whole 2022 season.

Becton already missed all but one of their 2021 games because of a dislocated kneecap in his same right knee. He was working his way back and seemed on track to return to the team at the start of the new season. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be possible now with the latest setback he just received.

Hopefully, though, Becton’s injury won’t require him to sit out long term to heal and rehab. Everyone knows how much he is raring to go out there after a long time on the sidelines.