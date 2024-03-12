Game ratings are an important part of the gaming world, as they give players an idea of what to expect in their games, while also giving parents an idea of whether they should buy a game for their kids or not. The Silent Hill 2 remake just recently received a rating from South Korea's rating board, and it looks like little Timmy won't be playing this game anytime soon.
As spotted by Gematsu through X (formerly Twitter) user @the_marmolade, the Silent Hill 2 remake has received a rating in South Korea. The rating comes courtesy of the Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC), South Korea's video game content rating board. According to the Game Classification Decision on their website, the Silent Hill 2 remake will have a Mature rating (not available for teenagers). Their reasoning for this is that (according to DeepL) the game has the following features:
- Excessive Violence
- Excessive gore from striking and being struck, and depictions of dismemberment, including creatures being torn apart
- Excessive expressions of disgust and horror
- Expressions of disgust, such as creatures with bizarrely configured limbs, and expressions of fear, such as eerie backgrounds and bizarre sounds.
In short, the rating stems from the game's violence and gore. Frankly, this was expected, as even the original Silent Hill 2 had an M for Mature rating when it came out.
What is surprising, however, is that the remake only had violence and gore as the reason for its Mature rating. Upon checking the IMDB Parental Guide for Silent Hill 2, the game also includes the following:
- Moderate Sex and Nudity
- Severe Violence and Gore
- Mild Profanity
- Moderate Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking
- Severe Frightening and Intense Scenes
The South Korean Rating for the game makes no mention of anything other than violence and gore. Of course, this does not mean that the remake won't have these themes in the game. It's likely that the GRAC only had to look at the violence and gore, and was able to decide its M rating from there.
That's all the information we have about the Silent Hill 2 Remake's age rating. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.