Despite all the James Harden hullabaloo the Philadelphia 76ers went through in the offseason and into the new campaign, Joel Embiid and co. are off to a flying start to begin the 2023-24 NBA season. Philadelphia has won six straight games since losing to the new-look Milwaukee Bucks in its season opener.

Embiid is playing like an MVP once again. Tyrese Maxey is an early candidate for Most Improved Player and, if his play holds up, is well on his way to his first All-Star campaign. Tobias Harris is back to being a 20 PPG scorer after seeing a dip in production last season. Kelly Oubre Jr. has proven to be an incredibly valuable offseason addition. Heck, even the returns Philadelphia got from the Harden deal from the Clippers — Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington — are already proving they can be solid rotation pieces for this team.

We're honestly just nitpicking at this point because Philly has been so good to start the season. But if we were to name one disappointment for the Sixers so far, it'd have to be De'Anthony Melton.

Sixers biggest disappointment this season: De'Anthony Melton

With James Harden putting on his drama queen shoes, De'Anthony Melton has assumed the starting shooting guard role for the Philadelphia 76ers. In seven starts so far, Melton is averaging 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 steals. While his playmaking has improved, his overall production and efficiency have taken a nosedive this season. Melton is shooting just 29.5 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Melton was solid for the Sixers last season and even started alongside Harden when former head coach Doc Rivers made the strategic decision to bring Tyrese Maxey off the bench instead. In 77 games, including 58 starts, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 10.1 points while shooting 39.0 percent from long distance.

Sure, Melton's primary role on this team isn't to score. But with the amount of attention Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are garnering, the 25-year-old needs to cash in on the open looks he'll get, which he hasn't.

On the season, Melton is making just 31.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-pointers this season. Strangely, he is also making just 26.7 percent of his “wide open” looks from beyond the arc on the year.

As someone who has shot nearly 39 percent from beyond the arc over the last three seasons, Melton should be able to find his rhythm once again as his shooting progresses back to the mean. Joel Embiid is certain that the former USC standout can regain his form again.

“Keep shooting,” the reigning MVP said of Melton, via Ky Carlin of USA Today. “Keep shooting. They’re gonna fall at some point. You can’t tell him not to keep shooting. He’s a great shooter so you gotta keep telling him keep shooting, keep shooting. Even if he misses it. Even if he goes 0-for-10, 0-for-15. Wide-open. Shoot it. Not even wide open. If you think you can make it, take it.”

Struggles aside, Melton is still playing terrific defense on the other side of the floor and has found other ways to contribute to Philadelphia's hot start to the season.

If De'Anthony Melton is able to take advantage of the wide open looks he could get with the likes of Embiid, Maxey, and Harris carrying the offensive load, the Sixers could remain in the driver's seat in the Eastern Conference standings for a good chunk of the season.