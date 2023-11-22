Sixers star Joel Embiid resorted to a toned-down version of his signature celebration for which he was recently fined.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Sixers currently sit at 10-3 on the campaign, and Embiid has looked the part of the MVP that he was a season ago, putting up monster numbers on a seemingly nightly basis to help the team to its impressive record.

Recently, Embiid was fined by the NBA for his use of a Triple H celebration that features somewhat of an unsavory gesture to the opposing team, casting some doubt over whether he would use the celebration on future impressive plays. However, Embiid looks to have resorted to a more subtle, less pronounced version of the celebration during Tuesday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joel Embiid with a subtle crotch chop celebration this time 😂pic.twitter.com/m38G1b2YLC — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 22, 2023

Joel Embiid and the Sixers do not look to have missed a beat in the wake of the trade of James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a package of role players and draft compensation. Embiid's dominance, combined with the emergence of guard Tyrese Maxey as a legitimate number two option, has allowed the Sixers to cruise to their impressive record so far on the young season.

Philadelphia may still be a piece or two away from competing with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, both of whom added splashy acquisitions to what were already impressive rosters this past offseason. Still, if Embiid continues playing at this level, anything could be possible for the Sixers going forward in 2023-24.

Up next for the Sixers is a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 22.