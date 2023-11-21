The 2023-24 NBA in-season tournament is in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Cavaliers-76ers prediction and pick.

The NBA season heats up with an in-season tournament matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. Our NBA odds series continues with a Cavaliers-76ers prediction and pick.

As they have finally gotten close to a fully healthy roster, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the hotter teams in the league over the past week. On a three-game win streak, the Cavaliers have won four of their last five and are coming off their most impressive win of the season. On Sunday, Cleveland beat the defending champs Denver Nuggets 121-109. Leading the charge was Darius Garland, who scored 26 points and added six assists. With another tough test to keep the win streak alive, the Cavaliers will now head on the road to Philadelphia to take on the Eastern Conference's second-place 76ers.

Although they have lost two of their last four games, the Philadelphia 76ers enter this game as one of the league's best and most surprising teams. After trading former MVP James Harden for an average return, it seemed there would be some noticeable regression in Philadelphia this season. However, that has not been the case. Highlighted by the development of Tyrese Maxey, his growth could be seen in Sunday's 121-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His 25-point, ten assist Double-Double was his fifth of the season already, and he appears more than ready for another to lead his team over the Cavaliers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-76ers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +7.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

It only took the first several weeks of the season, but the Cleveland Cavaliers finally have a healthy frontcourt. Although Evan Mobley has played in every game this season, Jarret Allen missed every game in October due to a left ankle injury. Since this tandem has been back in action, the Cavaliers have gone 5-3. Since November 1st, these two have been averaging a combined 29.0 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. With the 76ers being slightly undersized at the power forward position, these two will continue to cause havoc on defense and lead to mismatches on offense.

Since these two have been back, their presence has been felt the most on the defensive side of the ball. With these towering forces down low, the Cavaliers have had the best paint defense in the league. Currently, Cleveland is allowing the league's lowest field goal percentage to opponents from within five feet of the basket. Limiting the opposition to shooting just 57.1% on 28.5 attempts per game has been pivotal in negating teams with dominant big men. Considering the 76ers have arguably the best big man in the league, this paint defense will be needed more than ever.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

While it is a major benefit that the Cavaliers finally have a healthy frontcourt, that does not mean they have a healthy roster. Coming into this game, Cleveland has five key players listed on the injury report. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert missed Sunday's game against Denver and are listed as “Day to Day.” Then, Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome, and Ricky Rubio are all slated to be out for this one. If all five players are out, Cleveland will miss out on a combined 58.7 points per game worth of production. Even if Mitchell and LeVert play, it is safe to say they will not be at 100%. With the 76ers bringing in a healthy roster, this difference in health is going to be a major factor in the game.

Ever since Joel Embiid has developed into one of the best big men in the game, the 76ers as a whole have transformed into one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the league. This trend has continued this season. Philadelphia ranks first in the NBA in free throws made per game and team free throw percentage. On 26.7 attempts per game, the 76ers are making them at an incredible 86.7%. The Cavaliers will be coming into this game pretty thin, so if the 76ers can continue to draw contact and convert at the line, they will run away with this one.

Final Cavaliers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The big men will highlight a must-win battle between two of the top three teams in Eastern Conference's Group A. Reigning MVP Embiid will have all he can handle against one of the more dominant frontcourts in the league with a healthy Allen and Mobley. If Embiid and the 76ers can continue playing to their strengths of drawing contact and getting to the line, leading into foul trouble for their opponents, they will be able to cover. However, I think the combined efforts of Allen and Mobley will be enough to negate Embiid and limit him to a poor night shooting inside the paint. Give me the road team in this one, with the Cleveland Cavaliers able to cover.

Final Cavaliers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers +7 (-110)