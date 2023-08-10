Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is one of the most popular players in the NBA today, and that much is clear after a massive crowd welcomed him when he visited China.

In a now viral video circulating online, Harden can be seen getting mobbed by a massive group of raucous fans hoping to get a glimpse of the Sixers superstar. In the first clip, Harden can be seen in what appears to be a parking lot where fans were waiting and cheering for him. In another clip, several Chinese supporters chanted MVP before the All-Star guard proceeded to start the event that he's at.

James Harden pulled up to Shanghai, China and fans showed up in FULL FORCE to greet him 😳 (via tpizzzle/IG) pic.twitter.com/q1OVLXoGOs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

What can be noticeable is the group of fans wearing Houston Rockets jerseys. The team is wildly popular in China due to its links with Yao Ming, and obviously with Harden being the face of the franchise for the past decade before he left, he remains one of the most famous athletes in the nation.

Several basketball fans couldn't help but talk about the insane welcome that James Harden got, though, with many expressing their awe about the whole situation.

“Standing on the shoulders of Yao. Nothing but Harden Rockets jerseys in the crowd. Yao's stint in Houston created a cult following of the Rockets in China that's been going strong for 20 years now,” one fan commented.

Another supporter shared, “Turns out, James Harden is basically Elvis in China.”

“That's f**king hype,” a third commenter said.

True enough, it's hard not to get hyped after hearing such cheers. Who wouldn't get goosebumps after seeing hundreds and thousands of people shouting your name?

Harden's future in the NBA is still in doubt after he demanded a trade away from the Sixers. But sure enough wherever he goes, his Chinese fans will keep cheering for him.