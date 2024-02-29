Ubisoft has just released Skull and Bones Season 1: Raging Tides, the first season for Year 1 of the game, which will last for about twelve weeks before the next season, Chorus of Havoc, takes over.
Despite the mixed reviews, Skull and Bones became Ubisoft's second most engaging live-service game of all time, with players logging at least four hours of playtime each day. While the game can be frustrating at times, and even if the piracy simulation doesn't pass the standards of many pirate fans, what Skull and Bones can say about itself is that it's very addictive.
This new season will give these players more reasons to play and ensure that Skull and Bones keep their attention. Season 1 promises lots of new content, including new rewards, new gameplay mechanics and activities, and legendary sea creatures to take on and hunt.
Here's everything you need to know about Skull and Bones Season 1 Raging Tides.
Skull and Bones Season 1 Raging Tides Start Date and End Date
Skull and Bones Seasons will last roughly 12 weeks. With that said, here are the start date and end date of Skull and Bones: Season 1 Raging Tides:
- Skull and Bones Season 1 Start Date: February 27, 2024
- Skull and Bones Season 1 End Date: May 20, 2024 (Tentative)
Raging Tides New Content and Rewards
Skull and Bones Season 1 Raging Tides will offer new free content for all owners of the game on all platforms, complete with new gameplay mechanics and activities, seasonal rewards, leaderboards, and leaderboard ranking rewards.
New Gameplay Mechanics and Activities
New gameplay mechanics and activities will be arriving with Raging Tides. Here are some highlights to look forward to:
- Tides of Terror: Increasingly difficult seasonal events where players will fight against La Peste’s Fleet of Pestilence. Players will eventually go against him in a World Event, culminating in a final showdown where they will seek out his base of operations, the Blighted Bastion, for an epic battle.
- New World Events: Players will encounter Elite Warships from megacorporations like the DMC (Opwelling), and local factions like the Clan of Fara (Mizerja). Merchant Convoys carrying high-value loot will also be present along trade routes in the Indian Ocean.
- New Bounties: Players can pick up bounties leading them to terrifying legends such as the mysterious Ghost Ship (Rode Maangodin) that haunts the Open Seas, or the terrifying Sea Monster (Zamaharibu) that awaits unsuspecting pirates in the
depths.
- New Leaderboard rewards: Higher-tier weapons and equipment.
- Seasonal Smuggler Pass: Three free tracks allow players to acquire new gameplay items and blueprints to further optimize and customize their ship’s loadout. There will also be free cosmetics from captain and ship cosmetic sets to resources and Pieces of Eight. The Premium pass also adds extra cosmetics and Gold premium currency.
New Story Content, Factions, Legendary Captain, Ghost Ship, and Legendary Sea Monster
Raging Tides extends the story of Skull and Bones, continuing the journey of the captain now that they are a Kingpin of the seas. Philippe La Peste, the dreaded pirate lord of the Caribbean, brings his poison ships and pestilence to challenge your position as the Kingpin of the Indian Ocean, hunting you down with a new kind of element that will leave you wounded if you don't bring the right equipment for your ship.
Season 1 introduces Philippe La Peste as the season's legendary captain and primary quarries, with poison-themed ships populating his fleet, the Fleet of Pestilence. Apart from Philippe La Peste, players will also encounter the Rode Maangodin Ghost Ship and the Zamaharibu Sea Monster, two large quarries that will take more than just one Kingpin to take down.
Skull and Bones and its first season are available now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Stadia.