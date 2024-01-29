A pretty ambitious post-launch plan for a game that's been delayed for years.

Skull and Bones' live service nature is starting to take shape as Ubisoft reveals the game's Year 1 plan, post-launch content, and endgame in Ubisoft's Skull and Bones: Endgame & Year 1 Roadmap trailer, released last Friday.

Skull and Bones Endgame Revealed

When seafaring and doing the bidding of pirate lords have outgrown you, you can start establishing your own empire on the high seas and turn your former masters into your new rivals, bringing the storm with you to sea. Loot stronger equipment during World Events every season to equip your ship with weapons and modifications that will help you overcome adversaries.

The Helm is your port of choice during Skull and Bones' Endgame, where those who aspire to become the Kingpin and rule the seas go, where promises of riches and power attract everyone from the lowliest of sea dogs to the greatest pirates of the Caribbean.

Seize manufactories in settlements and deal in trade of both goods and contraband to sustain the growth of your empire, establishing yourself as an important of the booming economy of the Indian Ocean. Establish or control trade routes and sustain your profits without you lifting a finger.

Manufactories can be captured in two ways: either through Legendary Heists or Hostile Takeovers. In Legendary Heists, players work together to rob a Golden Convoy and overpower the warships that guard it, then deliver the booty to a mysterious contact for a hefty sum for your efforts. In Hostile Takeovers, players compete against each other on who gets to seize control of the Manufactory, putting it all in a battle of might on the open seas.

New seasons will introduce new features and activities into the endgame, like the ability to assign fleets to your trade routes, and bribing corrupt officials to aid you in your criminal activities. New Legendary Sea Creatures also arrive each season for you and your mates to hunt.

In both PvP and PvE activities, players can engage in naval warfare and take down rival pirates. Helm Wagers is a high-risk, high-reward PvP activity where players gamble their coin in battle. Pick up a legendary treasure map and trigger Cutthroat Cargo, notifying other pirates on the map. They will then attempt to get hold of the map themselves through force unless you get to the target location first and claim the bounty for yourself.

The player who places highest in the Global Leaderboards can call themselves the true Kingpins of the sea. Rewards await those who place higher in the Leaderboards, and glory and riches will be waiting for them.

Skull and Bones Year 1: Rise of the Kingpins

Post-launch content includes seasonal limited-time events like Dragon Boat Race and Mid-Autumn Festivals. These limited-time events are free to join, allowing players to take part in exclusive community events for new loot and booty.

Skull and Bones will also have four seasons in its Year 1 Roadmap, which goes as follows:

Raging Tides – In Skull and Bones' first season, battle Philippe La Peste to start your journey into becoming a Kingpin yourself. Engage in new Takeover opportunities and take over Manufactories to grow your sea empire. Faction Convoys, Territory Control, and Kingpin Tylosaurus are also coming to Skull and Bones this season. Chorus of Havoc – In the second season, you battle the Hubac Twins to establish your supremacy at sea. Take part in the Dragon Boat Race Event, and engage in new Takeover opportunities. Fleet Management, Compagnie Warship, and The Megalodon are new features coming in the second season. Into the Dragon's Wake – Battle Li Tian Ning from the Far East to retain control of your territory. Take part in the Halloween event and new Takeover opportunities. A new major feature, new world events, and a legendary sea monster are all pegged to arrive in the third season of Skull and Bones. Shadows of the Deep – Capping off Year 1 is a struggle for control of the high seas against a Mystery Rival. Welcome the new year in the Lunar New Year Event, as well as new takeover opportunities, new major features, new world events, and legendary sea monsters as we close the maiden year of Skull and Bones.

Each new season also brings new furniture, weapons, and ships as seasonal rewards.

Skull and Bones is set to release on February 16, 2024, on PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, as well as on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Skull and Bones Open Beta will be available from February 8-11 with cross-play and cross-progression, with an Infamy Cap of Tier 6, allowing players to earn up to 5 exclusive rewards, carrying over to the full game as Skull and Bones launches on all platforms.