The Chicago Sky have parted ways with interim coach and general manager Emre Vatansever, the team announced on Wednesday. Vatansever's exit comes three days after the Sky were eliminated from the first round of the WNBA playoffs by the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces.

Vatansever was afforded the dual interim titles with Chicago in early July upon James Wade's abrupt exit as coach and general manager. Wade, who led Candace Parker, Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and the Sky to the 2021 WNBA championship, left the team to take a job as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

“We are extremely grateful for Emre taking over the helm at a difficult time this season,” team owner Michael Alter said in a statement. “He did a tremendous job of leading this team to another playoff berth and we will be forever grateful for taking leadership the way he did.”

The Sky went 11-13 under Vatansever's brief tenure as head coach, earning the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playofs. Las Vegas blew out Chicago in Game 1 of the teams' first-round series last week, then closed out Chicago's season with a 92-70 victory on Sunday.

“I want to thank the Chicago Sky for six incredible years here at this organization,” Emre Vatansever said. “I learned so much from our coaches, players, staff who have supported me throughout my time in Chicago and in my career. I would also like to thank the fans who have been with us through all our ups and downs. Thank you everyone for giving me the opportunity to lead and learn in this amazing city.”

Copper told reporters earlier this week the team was “for sure” going to hire a separate general manager and coach going forward. The Sky were the only WNBA franchise that had one person fill both roles in 2023.