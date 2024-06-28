The Chicago Sky are edging toward the midpoint of the 2024 WNBA season. 16 games in, the Sky's roster continues to come together quite soundly. However, the team has been forced to make tough personnel decisions, and they made a key one on fan-favorite guard Kysre Gondrezick just one day after their win against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky have waived Gondrezick from the roster, the team announced on Friday. Gondrezick appeared in five games during the 2024 season, averaging 3.2 minutes per contest. Chicago was her second WNBA stint after she appeared in 19 games with the Indiana Fever in 2021. The former No. 4 overall draft pick earned one of the Sky's final roster spots in mid-May, but she will turn her attention toward other opportunities.

At the beginning of the season, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was adamant about the work Gondrezick and others did to make the initial cut.

“It was earned, nothing given. One thing I tell all of them, every single one of them is that we all cannot become complacent. Because you have to sustain this…you gotta want more, you have to give more, you have to do more, you have to be hungrier. When you walk into camp hungry, you have to remain hungry,” Weatherspoon said after practice on May 14th.

Gondrezick is known for her sharpshooting ability. Fans at Wintrust Arena would constantly see her getting shots up alongside Chicago's other guards:

Gondrezick is offensive-minded off the court as well. Her pregame arena entrance fashion shoots wowed fans and caught the attention of another elite athlete. Gondrezick is rumored to be dating Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown after the two were spotted during the Celtics' championship parade.

Personal life aside, Kysre Gondrezick will provide serviceable guard depth to the next team that grants her an opportunity.

Chicago Sky look to continue improving amid roster changes

Parting ways with Kysre Gondrezick is not the first tough roster move the Sky have faced in 2024. Chicago decided to waive former Gonzaga guard and 2024 No. 13 draft pick Brynna Maxwell shortly before the season's start. Teresa Weatherspoon provided insight into the difficulty of such decisions.

“I love people. And how they feel means something to me. I let her know how much I respect who she is, how much I love the effort she gave,” an emotional Weatherspoon said on the day of Maxwell's departure. “I have a lot of respect for the way she presented herself and conducted herself every single day as a professional. I have a great deal of respect for who Brynna Maxwell is.”

Just as they did for Brynna Maxwell, Weatherspoon and the Sky appreciate all Kysre Gondrezick did during her tenure. It will be interesting to see if Chicago makes any movies to fill the void of Gondrezick's spot.

Dana Evans and Chennedy Carter look to continue spearheading the Sky's guard attack amid their personnel changes. Chicago took a tough loss to the Aces on Thursday night, but the team is preparing for another challenging matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on June 30th.