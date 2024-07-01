The USA Gymnastics squad is locked in for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Trials have just wrapped up trials and some very intriguing talents have qualified to represent the Stars and Stripes. While Frederick Richard and Brody Malone lead the way for the men's team, the women's squad is far more scary. It all starts with a star in Simone Biles who will be alongside Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezley Rivera, and Jade Carey.

Simone Biles has qualified for her third run at the Olympics. She is hoping to redeem herself in the world's largest stages and mats after her controversial decision to take a mental health break during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The star who loves to represent the USA Olympics gymnastics squad notched a total of 117.255 in two days for the all-around. This was just nearly six points over Suni Lee who qualified second.

How the USA trials for the Paris Olympics for the star went down

Understandably, the fire inside Biles was lit ablaze. Biles understands what is at stake for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The first step in ravaging and owning the sport once again was these trials. She did not disappoint at any point for the whole duration of it. A large part of why this was the case was due to her constant checkups with her therapist, via Rebecca Cohen of NBC Sports.

“Seeing my therapist every Thursday is kind of religious for me, so that's why I'm here today. I knew I wasn't done, I knew I'd be back. My why is nobody is forcing me to do it. I wake up every day and choose to grind in the gym and to come out here and perform for myself, just to remind myself that I can still do it. I feel like success is just what I make it. Right now, I’ve been successful in competing at Olympic trials and making the Paris Olympic team. So then we’ll see from there on out,” the three-time Olympian said.

A key inspiration for Simone Biles

If there was also one thing she is looking forward to in the 2024 Paris Olympics, it's being able to hear and see huge crowds during her time to shine. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, is a person that she is looking forward to seeing the most among the audience.

“I think it's super exciting that we get to be in each other's elements and support each other's dreams and goals. It’s these memories that we make that we'll never get back. So any time we can show up for one another and support, we just get super excited. Our schedules don’t align that much,” she added.

There were some struggles during her run at the balance beam but she managed to pull through. Biles now becomes the oldest USA Olympics gymnastics star in 72 years heading into the Paris 2024 Olympics. She will be joined by Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles who trailed her throughout the trials. Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey are the ones who round out the squad. They will also be joined by Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson. It's a loaded squad that is hungry for all of the gold that the 2024 Paris Olympics has to give.