The Chicago Sky have had a mediocre 2023 WNBA season thus far. The team owns a 9-14 record and a 4-6 record over its last ten games. But a new member of the Sky's ownership group knows what it takes to win at the highest level of competitive basketball and thus could prove to be a valuable presence. Earlier this month, former NBA star Dwyane Wade announced that he is joining the Chicago Sky's ownership group.

Wade sat down with The Chicago Tribune and dropped an emotionally honest take on why he joined the Sky's ownership, per a recent article from the Tribune's Shakeia Taylor:

“Why the Sky? Because I’m a fan of basketball. I love it to my core. It’s changed my life. It’s changed my family’s life. And I understand the need for support. I know what that looks like.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’ve got some of the best players in the world playing in the ‘W’ and we’ve got some of the most generational players coming real soon. And it just feels like the time. It’s there. We’re on the cusp. But there’s a lot more that we have to do to make sure that we push ourselves over so this can be the No. 1 league in the world for women’s sports.”

Dwyane Wade, 41, played sixteen years in the NBA for three different franchises, the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he is best known for his time with the Heat. He holds career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks, 3.2 turnovers, and 2.2 personal fouls per game across 1054 total regular season games played (909 starts).