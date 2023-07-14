Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group. The upcoming NBA Hall of Famer is from Chicago, Illinois, and posted on Twitter why this connection is important to him.

“It's an incredible feeling being on this side of history,” Wade said. “To see growth, on the business side, for something that I've been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the @WNBA. It's official. This is for the home team – literally. #SkyTown @ChicagoSky.”

Wade is going to be busy with Sky ownership tasks. He is a minority owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz, so he will have to oversee a lot between the two teams.

The player known as “The Flash” seems to know what it takes to handle it. He is a three-time NBA champion and is arguably the third-best shooting guard in basketball's history after Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Dwyane Wade was born in Chicago and grew up in the area, eventually attending Oak Town (Ill.) Harold L. Richards. Wade attended Marquette University before his 16-year NBA career.

Wade played for the Chicago Bulls during the 2016-17 season.

Wade's best accomplishments to this point have been on the floor, but his career is just starting in other aspects. He has a chance to thrive in ownership and has mentorship from NBA executive Pat Riley, who has been a part of one-fourth of the NBA Finals in history as either a player, coach or executive.

Can Dwyane Wade lead the Sky to WNBA excellence? Chicago won the WNBA's championship two seasons ago.