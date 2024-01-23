CinemaCon will be missing one exhibitor this year.

Sony won't be kicking off CinemaCon this year, Deadline exclusively reported.

The studio will not be attending the exhibitor studio conference from April 8 to 11 at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Sony isn't dissing the conference… or the theater owners. Most of the time, this is done to save money.

CinemaCon was originally called ShoWest and renamed in 2011 is the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) —

*record scratch*

I know. I was a little taken aback because I saw the acronym first before I read what it stood for.

As I was saying, it's the NATO's official convention held every year except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first ShoWest Convention was in 1976

The preparation for the conference means getting an entire year's worth of teasers and trailers. Aside from that, studios need to make sure the visual and sound effects for said trailers and teasers are ready as well. And that's before planning the travel schedule of the stars in those teasers and trailers.

What made it even more complicated this year is that it comes after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that put Hollywood on pause for months. This caused the delay of not just the teasers and trailers, but the actual movie production themselves. However, there's still post-production to contend with. When the strike ended, studios scrambled to resume production which created a logjam in the editing rooms.

Last year, Sony showed Marvel's Kraven the Hunter which is set to premiere on Aug. 30. Rihanna also broke the news that she was playing Smurfette and Barbie's Ken riled up the crowd with his Kenergy.

Even though the studio is missing out on this year's confab, it still has a lot of titles to offer in the coming months: May 10's Horrorscope, May 24's The Garfield Movie, June 14's Bad Boys 4, June 21's It Ends With Us, July 12's untitled space-race film with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum for Apple Original Films, Aug. 2's Harold and the Purple Crayon, Aug. 23's The Forge, Sept. 20's Wolfs for Apple, Nov. 8's Venom 3 and Dec. 13's Karate Kid.

Sony's first film out for 2024 is the Dakota Johnson-led Marvel's Madame Web on Valentine's Day, Feb. 4. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will follow on March 22.