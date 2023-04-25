Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday, April 25th debuted several never-before-seen scenes from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The Mattel film will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, per The Hollywood Reporter. Gosling got the crowd going wild when he talked about his role of Ken.

When asked how Gosling was able to channel his inner Ken, the actor replied, “I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within. If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere.”

He went on to describe how he had suddenly found himself bleaching his hair, shaving his legs, and wearing bespoke neon outfits while rollerblading down Venice Beach. “It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever,” he joked while wearing exactly that: a pink coat.

Margot Robbie stars as the title character in Barbie, while Ryan Gosling plays Ken. Warner Bros. shared the plot as follows: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.” The film features a star-studded cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Will Ferrell.

The presentation also featured the debut of character posters and a trailer earlier this month. Fans of the classic doll and the upcoming film will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating the release of Barbie, which promises to be a unique and entertaining addition to the big screen.

Barbie premieres July 21st.