Five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart committed to the South Carolina football program on Tuesday, according to a tweet from On3 Recruits National Recruiting Expert Hayes Fawcett.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ EDGE Dylan Stewart tells me he has Committed to South Carolina,” Fawcett wrote. “The Top 10 Player in the '24 Class chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State, Georgia, & others.”

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher had offers from Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC, among others, according to 247Sports.

“What led me to commit to them is the family vibe and they really care about you,” Stewart said, via Fawcett. “Two, it's the SEC. Three, I know I'm going to get developed because my coaches have done it at all levels and know what it takes. I click with the guys committed in the 2024 class and I'm very comfortable there. It's like a second home to me.”

Dylan Stewart will join a 2024 South Carolina football recruiting class that features 15 commitments, including four-star offensive lineman Josiah Thompson and four-star tight end Michael Smith. Thompson committed to South Carolina in April. South Carolina's 2024 recruiting class took 16th place in the nation in 247Sports' recruitment rankings, taking spots ahead of Miami, Auburn and Stanford.

Their 2023 class, which ranked 18th in the nation, features 24 enrollees and 10 transfers. Ole Miss edge rusher Jaron Willis and Arkansas tight end Trey Knox highlight some of the transfer options for the program's 2023 class. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor committed to the South Carolina football program in February.

South Carolina ended last season with an overall record of 8-5 and a record of 4-4 against conference opponents. They faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl, but fell in a 45-38 loss at TIAA Bank Field.