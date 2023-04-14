Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Offensive tackle Josiah Thompson committed to the South Carolina football program, according to a Friday article from Rivals.

A four-star recruit out of Dillon, South Carolina, Thompson chose South Carolina over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among others, according to 247Sports. He joins a 2024 recruiting class ranking 11th in the country, taking spots behind Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon and Florida State. South Carolina’s 2024 class includes six 4-star recruits, including offensive lineman Kam Pringle out of Dorchester, South Carolina.

South Carolina’s football recruiting classes have slowly gone up the overall ranking charts since it had a massive boost in 2022. The 2022 class, one that featured former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler transferring to the program, ranked in at No. 24 in the country before it jumped to No. 17 in 2023, according to 247Sports.

Rattler would finish a 31-30 South Carolina win over the Clemson Tigers with 360 passing yards and 25 completions on 39 passing attempts, gaining two touchdowns and two interceptions against the then-No. 8 team in the country.

“We wanted more. We knew this was the biggest game of the season for us,” said Rattler, via ESPN. “These last two games will change the narrative for program history.”

South Carolina finished with an overall record of 8-5 and a 4-4 record against conference opponents during the 2022 season. They faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl, falling in a 45-38 loss as Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner threw for 273 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions against the Gamecocks.

Thompson had high praise for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, The Athletic Staff Writer Grace Raynor wrote in a Friday article.

“Coach Beamer is awesome,” Thompson said, via The Athletic. “He’s confident. He’s fun to be around. He’s easy to talk to as well.

“You can tell he’s very excited for this class because he worked hard.”