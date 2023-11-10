South Carolina's Dawn Staley criticizes NCAA title game review, defending Black women refs against sidelining from future high-profile games.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is taking a firm stance against the repercussions of a critical NCAA review on officiating in last April's women's national championship game between LSU and Iowa. Staley's primary concern is that this scrutiny could unfairly prevent the officials involved, who are Black women, from receiving future prominent assignments.

She describes this situation as these women being “thrown under the bus,” as reported by the Associated Press.

The game under review, where LSU clinched a 102-85 victory over Iowa, received widespread criticism that the game's officiating did not meet expected standards. South Carolina's 36-0 season was ended in the Final Four by Iowa.

The NCAA expedited the review of the officiating based on these criticisms, however, the specifics of the report remain undisclosed, as do the identities of the officials. Staley said of that on X, formerly Twitter, “So the independent review was done under anonymity but it is known who the officials were …. all black and brown skinned women,” she posted. “Now that they’re thrown under the bus let’s not run them over.”

Staley, a prominent figure in women's basketball and a two-time national champion, has consistently used her platform to champion the causes of Black women, both in coaching and officiating. Her advocacy for fair treatment extends beyond the basketball court, as seen in her defense of her team's style of play against racially charged critiques.

Earlier in the year, Staley expressed on a podcast her concerns about the treatment of Black officials in the sport. She emphasized the importance of supporting them, acknowledging the unique challenges they face. This commitment to diversity and inclusion was also evident in her request for a Black female coach to face her team in their season opener in Paris.

“So don’t judge us by the color of our skin. Judge us by how we approach the game,” she said in April, as reported by USA Today.

As the sixth-ranked Gamecocks prepare for their upcoming game against No. 12 Maryland, Staley's outspoken position on the NCAA review and its potential impact on Black women officials remains a topic of significant discussion. Her stance, while controversial to some, underscores the ongoing struggle for equality and representation in sports.