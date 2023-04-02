Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The National Championship between Iowa basketball and LSU basketball has been much-anticipated, and a lot of that was due to the play of Caitlin Clark, who put up 40+ points in the last two games.

However, Iowa basketball’s Caitlin Clark had a third foul called on her in the second quarter, and fans were not happy about that, and the officiating in general. Here is the call in question. People were calling it a flop by the LSU basketball player.

Caitlin Clark called for 3rd foul in 2nd quarter on this play 🕵️‍♀️🧐🧐#Flop pic.twitter.com/xzIwEIgA1q — Matt Lautner Cattle (@matt_lautner) April 2, 2023

Here are some other interesting and funny reactions from viewers.

“Surprise: You [the reader] just got called for a foul by the refs in this LSU-Iowa game” wrote @ellebrockway.

“Nothing like sabotaging a major opportunity to promote women’s basketball by calling insanely awful offensive fouls on the player everyone wants to watch.” wrote @JimmyKempski.

“Flop, and the coach made that call.” wrote @KedPrince4.

As you can see, fans were unhappy that LSU basketball seemed to get some beneficial calls.

“Are these refs getting paid by the whistle!???” wrote @TichaPenicheiro.

“And that’s 3 fouls on Caitlin Clark. Damnit.” wrote @PatrickASchmidt.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Cmon, man. Let them play.” wrote @CourtneyRCronin.

There was also a play later in the game that Clark picked up a technical foul on, that drove people even more mad. Here is the play.

Caitlin Clark got a tech for this pic.twitter.com/xIDlw1lylk — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 2, 2023

“That technical foul should get someone fired” wrote @HurleyMania.

Iowa basketball needs Caitlin Clark in the game to have any hope of coming back. Fans brought up LSU basketball coach Kim Mulkey making contact with an official, but not getting a technical. Here is the play.

Seriously how can you make contact with an official and not even get a warning, let alone an automatic T? Wow. pic.twitter.com/yjbavvJVcc — Paxton Molinari (@paxton_molinari) April 2, 2023

“Yet this is completely fine” wrote @BadSportsRefs.

“All game long” wrote @natalieweiner.

Kim Mulkey’s team has maintained a good lead for most of this game, who knows the impact these foul calls had on the game, but LSU basketball came out on top. The Tigers won the game 102-85. Alexis Mooris led the team in scoring with 21 points, while LaDazhia Williams scored 20 to help LSU basketball win its first championship in program history.