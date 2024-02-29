Sparkle is a 5-star Quantum Harmony character that we first encountered in Penacony. Don't let this Masked Fool fool you, as she is anything but a fool. With the second half of Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0, Sparkle has become available. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Sparkle, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.
Honkai Star Rail Guide – Sparkle Light Cones and Relics Build
Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Sparkle, we will be sure to update this guide.
Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams
Sparkle Abilities Overview
We already talked about Sparkle's abilities in a separate article. However, for this guide let's go through them quickly.
Sparkle is a 5-Star Quantum Harmony character. The Path of Harmony are the buffers of this game and Sparkle is the latest addition to the game's expanding roster of buffers. While she can buff her team's stats like most Harmony characters, that is not the only thing she does. Her Talent, Red Herring, increases the maximum number of Skill Points the team has by 2. Not only that but whenever an ally consumes a skill point, all allies' DMG increases by 3%. This lasts for two turns, and can stack up to three times.
Her Basic Attack, Monodrama, deals Quantum DMG to a single enemy, scaling off of Sparkle's ATK. Her Skill, Dreamdiver, increases the CRIT DMG of one ally, scaling off Sparkle's CRIT DMG. This also Advances Forward the ally's action by 50%. Her Ultimate, The Hero with a Thousand Faces, recovers 4 Skill Points for the team and grants all allies Cipher. When allies with Cipher trigger her Talent's DMG boost, the DMG boost they receive from it increases. Her Technique, Unreliable Narrator, grants Stealth to all allies for 20 seconds. Characters in Stealth won't be detected, and attacking while in Stealth will recover 3 Skill Points.
Sparkle Traces Priority
When leveling her traces, focus on leveling her Ultimate first, to increase the bonus DMG that it gives to Sparkle's Talent. Follow this up with her Skill, which will increase the CRIT DMG buff she gives her allies. Next comes her Talent, which increases the DMG buff it gives her team. Finally, level her Basic Attack, as you won't be using her to deal damage.
As for the Major Traces, try to get Artificial Flower first, then Almanac, and finally Nocturne.
Sparkle Light Cones Guide
All values given here are at maximum Superimposed.
Earthly Escapade: Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 60%. At the start of the battle, the wearer gains Mask, lasting for 3 turn(s). While the wearer has Mask, the wearer's allies have their CRIT Rate increased by 14% and their CRIT DMG increased by 56%. For every 1 Skill Point the wearer recovers (including Skill Points that exceed the limit), they gain 1 stack of Radiant Flame. And when the wearer has 4 stacks of Radiant Flame, all the stacks are removed, and they gain Mask, lasting for 4 turn(s).
This is Sparkle's signature Light Cone, and the one that is the best for her. The flat CRIT DMG increase is already great for her, as her buffs scale off of her CRIT DMG. Additionally, the buffs that the Light Cone gives her team when she has the Mask on her is also great, as it gives both CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG. What really sells it, however, is the last part of the Light Cone. Whoever has this Light Cone equipped needs to recover 4 Skill Points to reactivate Mask. Sparkle's Ultimate, The Hero with a Thousand Faces, recovers 4 Skill points in one go. That means that every time Sparkle uses her Ultimate, she refreshes Mask's duration. Theoretically, that means Mask, and in turn the CRIT Rate and DMG buffs, can have a 100% uptime.
But the Battle Isn't Over: Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 18% and regenerates 1 Skill Point when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally. This effect can be triggered once after every 2 uses of the wearer's Ultimate. When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 50% more DMG for 1 turn(s).
This Light Cone is the second best for Sparkle, as it helps her entire kit. The Energy Regeneration Rate helps her use her Ultimate more, and the Skill Point regeneration means that for every other use of her Ultimate, she will recover 5 Skill Points instead. Her Skill is also buffed, as whenever she Advances Forward her ally's turn, she can also potentially give them a DMG buff.
Past and Future: When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 32% increased DMG for 1 turn(s).
This is nerfed version of But the Battle Isn't Over, but it's still a somewhat decent Light Cone for Sparkle. It only gives up to a 32% DMG buff after she uses a Skill, but that is still a big buff. Since it's a 4-Star Light Cone, and one that's available in a shop at that, it's very easy to reach max Superimposed with it.
Dance! Dance! Dance!: When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies' actions are Advanced Forward by 24%.
This Light Cone focuses on empowering Sparkle's Ultimate, as it advances her entire team's turns whenever she uses their Ultimate. This allows them to take action quicker, and potentially allow them to stack Sparkle's empowered Talent faster.
Planetary Rendezvous: After entering battle, if an ally deals the same DMG Type as the wearer, DMG dealt increases by 24%.
This is a surprisingly good Light Cone for Sparkle, as Sparkle shines in a mono-Quantum team. Her Major Trace, Nocturne, increases the Quantum DMG her team deals based on how many Quantum characters there are. If players run a mono-Quantum team, their entire team will receive the 24% DMG buff from this Light Cone, as well as the 30% that her Major Trace Nocturne gives.
Sparkle Relics Guide
Messenger Traversing Hackerspace
- Increases SPD by 6%.
- When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, SPD for all allies increases by 12% for 1 turn(s). This effect cannot be stacked.
Out of all the Relics available in the game, this build is the one that helps Sparkle and her team the most. The increased Speed helps her take her turn before her team, which allows her to use her Skill on the team's DPS. The SPD increase on her Ultimate also helps, as it allows her team to take their turn faster and take advantage of her buffs quicker.
- Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%.
This Planar Ornament is good for Sparkle's Relic build for two reasons. The first is the increased Effect RES, which can potentially protect her from debuffs that prevent her from taking her turn. The second is that it increases all allies' CRIT DMG, something that Sparkle wants to do anyway.
- Increases wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. Increases DMG by 10% for all other allies that are of the same Type as the wearer.
As mentioned above, Sparkle shines bright in mono-Quantum teams, so the 10% increased DMG to allies the same Type as her makes this a good Planar Ornament for her Relic build. The increased Energy Regeneration Rate is also helpful, as it helps Sparkle use her Ultimate more often.
- Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%.
While this is not the best Planar Ornament for Sparkle, it's still a pretty okay Relic build for her. It's the basic Planar Ornament for support characters, and since Sparkle is a support character, this can be a good placeholder for her. However, Broken Keel and Penacony, Land of the Dreams are still better for her, so try to get those instead.
For Sparkle's Relics Stats, try to get CRIT DMG for her Body, SPD for the Feet, HP% for the Sphere, and Energy Recharge for the Rope. For Substats, try to get at least 150 SPD, then focus on getting CRIT DMG, HP%, and DEF%. If you want to run Broken Keel, try to get 30% Effect Res as well.
Sparkle Team Guide
Sparkle excels in teams that use up Skill Points, as it gives DMG buffs to her team whenever Skill Points are used. She also excels in mono-Quantum teams, thanks to her Nocturne Trace. As such, teams that Sparkle will excel in are those that use a lot of Skill Points, and those that are preferably Quantum.
Here are some possible team compositions for Sparkle
Premium Quantum Team
- Seele Main DPS
- Silver Wolf Support
- Fu Xuan Support
- Sparkle Support
This is a good Quantum Team thanks to Seele's ability to take multiple turns, and in turn, use her Skill more often. This helps stack Sparkle's DMG Buff, and Seele will definitely benefit from it. Silver Wolf is there to apply debuffs, and to make this team viable even for enemies that are not weak to Quantum. Fu Xuan is an all-around decent support that can keep her entire team alive. If the player doesn't Fu Xuan, it's also possible to bring Lynx
F2P Quantum Team
- Qingque Main DPS
- Xueyi Sub DPS
- Lynx Healer
- Sparkle Support
Sparkle is a dream come true for Qingque, as she can quite literally fully stack Sparkle's DMG buff in one turn. It becomes even better when Qingque does her DMG rotation after Sparkle uses her Ultimate, as Qingque can get Skill Points to burn through to get her empowered Basic Attack. Xueyi is here as a Sub DPS, as her follow-up attack can stack easily with enemies that are weak to Quantum. She can also use her Skill every now and then to keep the Sparkle Talent buffs up. Lynx is here as a healer, and can help the team stay alive.
Dan Heng IL Team
- Dan Heng IL Main DPS
- Silver Wolf Support
- Flex Healer/Support/Shielder
- Sparkle Support
Dan Heng IL also uses up Skill points (up to three), so he can also easily stack the DMG buff that Sparkle gives. Silver Wolf is here to apply debuffs, and can apply Imaginary Weakness to the enemy if they aren't already weak to it. The Flex character can be any of the game's healers or shielders depending on the need. Options include Luocha, Fu Xuan, Lynx, and more.
These team compositions are just suggestions. It is up to the player how they want to use Sparkle.
That's all for our guide on Sparkle's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Sparkle will be available for drawing once Phase 1 of Version 1.6 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll during said banner. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.