The first 5-star Quantum Harmony character is here!

Sparkle is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail, expected to be released in Version 2.0. Check out the Sparkle Kit, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Sparkle

“I'm not exactly a person loaded with cool skills, and dreaming big isn't really my thing. But, ya know, my latest thing is… getting myself into the Genius Society! Ha, I'm so ready to give it a go. Reckon anyone will buy it?”

A dangerous master of theatrics engrossed in playing roles. A woman of countless masks and many faces.

Wealth, status, power… None of this matters to Sparkle. The only thing that can lure her interest is “amusement.”

Sparkle is a 5-star Quantum character on the Path of Harmony. Her kit is unique, and its selling point is regenerating tons of Skill Points and increasing the maximum amount of Skill Points that the party can hold during battle. This makes her a great match for Skill Point-hungry units like Qingque and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

Who are the Sparkle voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Sparkle is voiced by Lizzie Freeman. Her other notable roles include Pomni from The Amazing Digital Circus, Trish Una from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Chisato from Lycoris Recoil.

Sparkle's Japanese voice actor is Reina Ueda. Her previous roles include Scarlet from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Ganyu from Genshin Impact, and Reze from Chainsaw Man.

Sparkle Signature Light Cone – Earthly Escapade (5-star Nihility)

Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 32%. The wearer gains Mask at the beginning of the battle for 3 turn(s). While the wearer has Mask, the wearer's allies have their CRIT Rate increased by 10% and CRIT DMG increased by 28%. Every time the wearer recovers a Skill Point (including Skill Points exceeding the limit), they gain a stack of Radiant Flame, and when the wearer has 4 Radiant Flame stacks, removes all the stacks and gains Mask for 4 turn(s).

Sparkle Banner History

Sparkle will debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0.

Sparkle Ascension Materials

Raising Sparkle to Level 80 requires the following materials.

Memory Zone Meme drops: 15 Tatters of Thought 15 Fragments of Impression 15 Shards of Desires

Stagnant Shadow (Dream's Edge) drops: 65 Dream Flamer

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Sparkle Skill Materials

Maxing all of Sparkle's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials.

Memory Zone Meme drops: 33 Tatters of Thought 46 Fragments of Impression 28 Shards of Desires

Calyx (The Reverie – Dreamscape) drops: 12 Firmament Note 53 Celestial Section 101 Heavenly Melody

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 9 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Sparkle Trace Materials

Acquiring all of Sparkle's Traces will require the following materials.

Memory Zone Meme drops: 8 Tatters of Thought 10 Fragments of Impression 30 Shards of Desires

Calyx (The Reverie – Dreamscape) drops: 6 Firmament Note 16 Celestial Section 38 Heavenly Melody

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Sparkle Kit

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic ATK – Monodrama (Single Target)

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Sparkle's ATK to a single target enemy.

Deals minor Quantum DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – Dreamdiver (Support)

Increases the CRIT DMG of a single ally by 12% of Sparkle's CRIT DMG plus 27%, lasting for 1 turn(s). And at the same time, Advances Forward this ally's action by 50%.

When Sparkle uses this ability on herself, the Action Advance effect will not trigger.

When Sparkle uses this ability on herself, the Action Advance effect will not trigger. Increases an ally's CRIT DMG and Advances Forward their action.

Ultimate – The Hero with a Thousand Faces (Support)

Recovers 4 Skill Points for the team and grants all allies Cipher. When allies with Cipher trigger the DMG Boost effect provided by Sparkle's Talent, each stack additionally increases its effect by 6%, lasting for 2 turns.

Recovers Skill Points for allies, and enables the DMG Boost provided by Sparkle's Talent to be additionally enhanced.

Talent – Red Herring (Support)

While Sparkle is on the battlefield, additionally increases the max number of Skill Points by 2. Whenever an ally consumes 1 Skill Point, all allies' DMG increases by 3%. This effect lasts for 2 turn(s) and can stack up to 3 time(s).

Increases the team's Max Skill Points. Whenever an ally consumes Skill Points, enables all allies to deal more damage.

Technique – Unreliable Narrator (Enhance)

Using the Technique grants all allies Stealth for 20 seconds. Characters in Stealth will not be detected by enemies, and entering battle while in Stealth recovers 3 Skill Point(s) for the team.Using the Technique grants all allies Stealth. Characters in Stealth will not be detected by enemies, and entering battle while in Stealth recovers Skill Points for allies.

Honkai Star Rail – Sparkle Traces

Almanac (requires Ascension 2) – When using Basic ATK, additionally regenerates 10 Energy.

CRIT DMG +5.3% (requires Ascension 2)

Max HP +4% (requires Ascension 3)

Artificial Flower (requires Ascension 4) – The CRIT DMG Boost effect provided by the Skill lasts until the start of the target's next turn.

Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 4)

CRIT DMG +8% (requires Ascension 5)

Nocturne (requires Ascension 6) – Increases all allies' ATK by 15%. When there are 1/2/3 Quantum allies in your team, Quantum-Type allies' ATK are increased by 5%/15%/30%.

Effect RES +6% (requires Ascension 6) CRIT DMG +10.7% (requires Lv. 75) Max HP +8% (requires Lv. 80)



Max HP +4%

Effect RES +4% (requires Ascension 3)

Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 5)

Sparkle Eidolons

Suspension of Disbelief

The Cipher effect applied by the Ultimate lasts for 1 extra turn. All allies affected by Cipher have their ATK increased by 40%.

Purely Fictitious

Each Talent stack allows allies to ignore 8% of the enemy target's DEF when dealing DMG to enemies.

Pipedream

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Life Is a Gamble

The Ultimate recovers 1 more Skill Point. The Talent additionally increases Max Skill Points by 1.

Parallax Truth

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Narrative Polysemy

The CRIT DMG Boost effect of Sparkle's Skill additionally increases by 30% of Sparkle's CRIT DMG, and her Skill's CRIT DMG Boost effect will apply to all allies currently with Cipher.

Sparkle is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Data taken from Honey Impact.