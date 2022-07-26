RUMOR: Liz Cambage quits on Sparks in shocking fashion, demands trade

It appears Liz Cambage is ready to move on from the Los Angeles Sparks. In just her first season with the team, the Aussie has reportedly quit and wants a trade.

Via Khristina Williams:

According to multiple sources, Liz Cambage wants out of LA. Cambage reportedly “quit” the team, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV. — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) July 26, 2022

Liz Cambage took her talents to LA before the 2022 campaign after returning to the WNBA in 2021 with the Las Vegas Aces. She played in 2020 in Australia. Cambage faced some controversy earlier this year when she allegedly fired a racial slur at a player on the Nigerian National Team in a game.

Cambage has even told several people within the organization about her intention to leave:

Cambage reportedly made verbal comments about her intentions to leave the Sparks to multiple people within the organization, a source tells @GrlsTlkSportsTV. https://t.co/J9OG2eoEmz — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) July 26, 2022

The 31-year-old is one of the more talented players in the league, making the WNBA All-Star Team on four different occasions and holding the single-game scoring record, dropping 53 points back in 2018.

Liz Cambage should have no problem landing somewhere else and helping another team contribute if the Sparks do grant her wish. The 6’8″ center is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds this season. LA is third in the Western Conference with a 12-15 record. They already fired their head coach earlier in the campaign as well, parting ways with Derek Fisher.

There’s always a need for a big frontcourt body who can score and rebound at a high level. That’s exactly what Liz Cambage brings to the table. Flat-out quitting on her team does seem slightly shady, but it’s clear the Aussie really doesn’t want to play for the Sparks anymore. She’s set to become a free agent in 2023 anyway after signing a one-year deal with Los Angeles.