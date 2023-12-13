A screenplay based on the production of Broadway musical with music from U2, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, surfaced on the 2023 Black List.

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, the failed Broadway show with music from U2's Bono and The Edge, could have its story adapted. The 2023 Black List indicates that a screenplay about the failed production could be made.

Boy Falls From Sky

According to the 2023 Black List, a script titled Boy Falls From Sky from Hunter Toro has yet to be picked up. This is a riff on both one of the show's songs, “Boy Falls From the Sky,” and the accidents that occurred during the production.

“An anxious playwright finds himself tangled in a web of deceit, injury, and intellectual property as he adapts his first Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” the synopsis reads.

For those unfamiliar, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark was marred in controversies. Several accidents occurred during the productions and it never fully reached its potential even despite music from U2 legends Bono and The Edge and direction from Julie Taymor.

The show tells the origin story of Peter Parker and his encounters with the Green Goblin. Reeve Carney originally played the lead role before handing the reins to another actor. Jennifer Damiano, T.V. Carpio, and Patrick Page also starred in the show. One of the key elements was the various Spider-Man actors “swinging” across the theater.

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark opened on June 14, 2011, before closing on January 4, 2014.

U2's Bono and The Edge have since released several albums and toured across the globe. They are currently playing at the Sphere in Las Vegas. U2 will conclude their residency on March 2, 2024.