In unfortunate news, Sony has removed the Bad Bunny-led Spider-Man spinoff, El Muerto, from its release calendar.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that El Muerto has been removed from its original January 12, 2024, release date. Filming had yet to begin, and a full cast list was never announced. What was known about the project was Bad Bunny starring in it and Jonás Cuarón helming the film.

Deadline added that the mixture of the WGA writers' strike and Bad Bunny's tour schedule made it hard to make the film's anticipated release date. The project “remains in development.”

Sony has been making rampant changes to their upcoming slate, and their Spider-Man spinoff film was just another causality in that. Other moves included moving Dumb Money — a film about the GameStop-Wall Street debacle from a few years ago starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and more — up from October 30, 2023, to September 22. They also moved The Book of Clarence up a number of months from January 12, 2024, to September 22 of this year.

While El Muerto won't be releasing anytime soon, Sony does have another Spider-Man spinoff coming, Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film just released its first trailer and is due to be released on October 6. There's also the Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney coming out early next year on February 16, 2024.

For Bad Bunny, this Spider-Man spinoff film fizzling out is sad news, but he'll be okay. He's coming off the “World's Hottest” tour and had a phenomenal performance at WWE's Premium Live Event, Backlash, in May. Also, Bad Bunny released his first single of the year, “Where She Goes,” last month, and a music video for it that included the likes of Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert among others in it.

Kraven the Hunter will be released on October 6.