The first trailer for Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film, Kraven the Hunter, has been released and it drops a huge tease for one of the web-slinger's iconic villains.

The trailer begins with Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) scaling cars during a high-speed chase. We then get the background of his father, played by Russell Crowe, and his half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon (Fred Hechinger). When Kraven was a young boy, his father wanted him to shoot a lion. Upon missing his shot, the lion attacks in a very Revenant-like sequence that leaves Kraven wounded.

His father orders everyone to leave him, but somehow the blood from the lion dropped into his system and formed the connection Kraven has with animals. Throughout the trailer, Kraven is shown slowly assembling his iconic costume and it ends with Alessandro Nivola's character asking, “Don't you want to know why they call me the Rhino?” suggesting that the iconic Spider-Man villain will be in Kraven the Hunter in some capacity.

Now, temper those expectations. While the Rhino tease looks promising — his skin turning into a rhino's skin looks far gnarlier than Paul Giamatti's suit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2) — don't be shocked if it's just the post-credits tag just like Michael Keaton's scenes in Morbius were.

Kraven the Hunter is yet another attempt by Sony to make a Spider-Man spinoff film. They've caught lightning in a bottle with the Venom series — granted, that character is far more established than any of the ones in Kraven the Hunter — but Morbius was an example of how flat these films can fall.

Kraven the Hunter will be released on October 6.