Keldon Johnson will hype up Spurs fans with latest comment on shoulder injury

The 2022-23 season will look much different than previous seasons have looked for the San Antonio Spurs. Under the leadership of Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have almost always been a playoff team out of the Western Conference. Now, the team appears set for a rebuild, with guys like Keldon Johnson leading the way for them this upcoming season.

Johnson became a key piece of the Spurs rotation last season, and posted career highs in practically every category across the board. With Dejounte Murray gone, Johnson will be expected to step up and take on a bigger role for the Spurs this season.

The problem is that Johnson has been dealing with a shoulder injury that may hold him out to start the season. Fortunately, Johnson’s latest update on the injury was good news for the Spurs and their fans, as Johnson said that he believes he will be ready in time for the Spurs season opener against the Charlotte Hornets on October 19th.

"I feel like I will be back before opening night" Keldon Johnson has great news about his dislocated shoulder.@RickKamlaSports| @adaniels33| @spurs pic.twitter.com/NZzSJrNqkD — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 6, 2022

This is obviously great news for the Spurs, as Johnson looks set to be one of their top players this upcoming season. With Murray on the Atlanta Hawks now, San Antonio won’t really have many expectations this season. But even then, it’s clear all eyes will be on Johnson to see if he can take another step forward and be the leader of this young Spurs squad.

For now, Johnson will continue to work his way back from his shoulder injury, and he may ultimately not take part in any of the Spurs’ remaining preseason action. But it’s clear that, by the time the regular season rolls around, Keldon Johnson is expecting to be back on the court alongside his teammates.