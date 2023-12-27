Former NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge issued eye-opening advice to San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama is performing fairly well in his rookie season. The San Antonio Spurs have struggled mightily, but despite some ups and downs, Wembanyama has displayed superstar potential. Wembanyama is still improving, though, and former NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge recently gave important advice to the Spurs phenom, via ClutchPoints.

“He is so skilled. I would just break his sh*t down… Get a move that if it's the fourth quarter, you're gonna go to it. My sh*t was always my fade, beginning of the game, end of the game,” Aldridge said, per SHOWTIME Basketball. “It helps you stop thinking so f**king much.”

Aldridge believes that Wembanyama would benefit from consistently working on one or two specific moves. Many great players throughout the history of the NBA have relied on a specific shot that is nearly unstoppable. Kareem Adbul-Jabbar had his skyhook, while Dirk Nowitzki leaned on his one-legged fading jumper.

As Aldridge stated, he also relied on a fadeaway shot. Aldridge continued by discussing Victor Wembanyama's skill set and his current moves.

“I feel like he's so skilled, he's like, got 18 different moves in his head and he's playing too fast right now,” Aldridge continued. “Slow yourself down and get two moves to go to.”

Victor Wembanyama's performance in rookie season

Wembanyama is currently averaging 18.3 points per game. He's also recording 10.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.0 blocks per game.

His numbers are solid, but he's looking to develop further shooting efficiency. Wembanyama is shooting just 43.3 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc as of this story's writing. Although his overall numbers are strong, Victor Wembanyama could easily be averaging well over 20 points per contest by finding the bottom of the net on a more consistent basis.

Perhaps Wembanyama will take Aldridge's advice and start utilizing it in games. Relying on one or two specific unstoppable moves could lead to All-Star caliber numbers for the rookie.