Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James paid San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama lavish praise after Friday's game.

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-115 on Friday, finally ending an 18-game losing streak. Devin Vassell led an impressively balanced scoring effort for Gregg Popovich's team, dropping 36 points and five triples on just 19 shots. Victor Wembanyama was the Spurs' most impactful player, though, exploiting the absence of Anthony Davis on both ends en route to 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

After the game, LeBron James—who returned for Los Angeles after sitting out the team's matchup on Wednesday—was asked for his thoughts on San Antonio's rookie sensation. The King famously called Wembanyama an “alien” last fall after watching him dominate G League Ignite in a special showcase, lauding the Frenchman's unprecedented blend of size, coordination and budding skill.

James didn't expand much on his prior comments about Wembanyama on Friday. Still, coming from arguably the greatest player ever, Spurs fans should be thrilled at the praise he bestowed on Wembanyama.

“Special talent,” James said. “They got a good one here.”

LeBron on Wemby: “He’s a special talent and they’ve got a good one here” pic.twitter.com/TGF311r5Xy — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 16, 2023

James came back from his nagging left calf injury on Friday, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists. He struggled from the field, however, shooting just 7-of-17 amid one of the most efficient seasons of his legendary career.

LeBron James and the Lakers will see Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs one more time this season after the teams split their two-game set this week. Their next matchup comes on February 23rd at Crypto.com Arena.