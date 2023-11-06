Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been impressive thus far to start his career, and Chandler Parsons is all in on the hype train.

Victor Wembanyama has had a stellar start to his NBA career already amid all the hype surrounding him, and the San Antonio Spurs have benefitted immensely. Wembanyama has indeed looked exceptional as a shot-creating, two-way force, and at 7'4, there's no stopping the Spurs rookie when he gets it going. And now, the Wembanyama hype train is growing even stronger, with retired NBA forward Chandler Parsons heaping some very lofty praise for the 19-year old Frenchman.

Clearly impressed by what he has seen from the Spurs rookie to this point, Parsons, speaking on FanDuel TV, said that Wembanyama “could go down as one of the greatest players of all-time” since he has all the makings of a player who'll blossom into a superstar for the long haul.

“This kid is truly mesmerizing to watch. And you know what, everything you hear out of San Antonio, out of the league, the kid's the greatest kid. He's there early, he's staying late, he's the best teammate, he's humble, he's everything,” Parsons said.

Chandler Parsons then added that Victor Wembanyama has that Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki mold in that success and attention do not get to their heads, but rather, it fuels them to work even harder, which bodes well for the Spurs rookie's ability to reach his tantalizing potential that knows no bounds.

“He is that Tim Duncan, he is that Dirk teammate where everybody loves and gravitates towards him. A lot of times, these kids can be a**holes and they can be arrogant. Everything you hear, [Wembanyama's] not. And that's more impressive to me,” Parsons added.

Now, when all is said and done, given what Victor Wembanyama has shown thus far, he will definitely have the talent to reach these lofty expectations similar to how LeBron James has lived up to the hype. But finishing as one of the greatest players of all time in around 20 years' time will require Wembanyama to stay healthy, which is not easy at all to do for someone standing at 7'4.

But the Spurs are the exact organization that knows how to take care of its superstars, with Tim Duncan playing at a high level for almost 20 consecutive years, so Wembanyama is certainly in a good position to come good on Chandler Parsons' sky-high expectations.