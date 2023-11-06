San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama is already following in the footsteps of the legendary Tim Duncan.

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama has enjoyed a very strong start to what figures to be a legendary NBA career. Recently, Wembanyama dropped a career high of 38 points in a road win against the Phoenix Suns, marking the second consecutive game in which the Spurs had defeated Phoenix in their own building.

On Sunday, Wembanyama continued his early season dominance during the Spurs' home game against the Toronto Raptors. In the contest, which San Antonio dropped in overtime, Wembanyama scored 20 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and recorded five blocks. With that stat line, Wembanyama became the first Spurs rookie to record 20 points and five blocks in a game since Tim Duncan did so during the 1997-98 season, per StatMuse.

Of course, comparisons to Tim Duncan have been frequent for the 19-year old Wembanyama. Both big men were selected first overall by the Spurs in their respective drafts with the potential of revamping not only the franchise but also perhaps revolutionizing the way the game is played as a whole. Duncan of course made good on this promise throughout the course of his legendary career, while Wembanyama has already shown flashes of being able to bring San Antonio back to prominence in the very near future.

At 7'4″ and with agility that shouldn't be possible for someone his size, Victor Wembanyama was viewed as the most highly touted draft prospect since one LeBron James when the Spurs took him this past summer, and if the early results are any indication, a new era could be underway in both San Antonio and the NBA.