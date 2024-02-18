Wemby wants to collect these All-Star wins like they're the Infinity Stones.

Victor Wembanyama is a scary, scary man. The San Antonio Spurs star has one of the most impressive physical profiles in the NBA. On that alone, he'd be terrifying to face. Add to that his unnatural skillset for his size, and you get arguably the biggest matchup nightmare in the NBA today aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wembanyama's gaol for his future All-Star plans further prove how much of a menace he can be. The Spurs star participated this season in the annual Rising Stars challenge and the Skills Challlenge. However, Wembanyama has said that he wants to participate and win in ALL of the Saturday events in the future, per Tom Orsborn.

“Wemby said he would like someday win all the All-Star Weekend Saturday night contests. “I don't know which one I am going to do next, but I am going to do something.””

The three Saturday events during the NBA All-Star game are the aforementioned Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest, and the Dunk Contest. Wembanyama had a shot at winning one of the events, when he was part of the Skills Challenge. Unfortunately, his team lost to the Pacers' trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Benedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner. Still, the Spurs rookie had a phenomenal showing in the contest.

Out of all of the events on Saturday, the Skills Challenge might be the easiest for Wembanyama to win. The Three-Point contest will be interesting, as he's only shooting 32% from deep this season. As for the Dunk Contest… it might be tough for a tall man to win the contest, but who knows?