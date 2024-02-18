Spurs' Victor Wembanyama invades NBA Skills Challenge with 'Alien' sneakers

Victor Wembanyama may not be competing in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but he is leaving his mark in Indianapolis just the same. Aside from displaying his superb skill and versatility, the San Antonio Spurs rookie center is showing off his big personality.

He startled viewers and the TNT crew when he dropped an F-bomb before Saturday's festivities while telling a Gregg Popovich story to the Inside the NBA panel. Wembanyama then flaunted his unique eye for fashion when he took the court in Lucas Oil Stadium for the NBA Skills Challenge.

The French phenom debuted his signature Nike “Alien” sneakers, per Nick DePaula, which is a nod to the nickname LeBron James bestowed on him. Although his team failed to advance to the final round. Wembanyama lived up to the billing and shoes, embodying a level of ball-handling and passing ability that is not supposed to be in a 7-plus-footer's arsenal.

Wemby’s shoes tonight for the Skills Challenge: https://t.co/d1YUwn1a2n — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 18, 2024

The 20-year-old has the potential to further reinvent how a big man is perceived. He is already leading the league in blocks while averaging a double-double in his first season. Frighteningly, Victor Wembanyama is going to get better. It will not be long before he represents the Spurs in an All-Star Game, but this appetizer will do for now.

The Alien's top mission is to elevate the Spurs (11-44) back into prominence. Although that will not be accomplished this season, with the team presently dwelling in the Western Conference cellar, his continued growth should coincide with that of the franchise in the next couple of years. This could be Wembanyama's planet sometime in the future.