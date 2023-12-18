Victor Wembanyama won't use this as an excuse.

All eyes have been on the Detroit Pistons for their insane losing streak, but the San Antonio Spurs have been almost equally bad. They had been on an 18 game losing streak before snapping that with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. They lost again though on Sunday to the New Orleans Pelicans and have lost nine of their last ten and 19 of their last 20. Although the Spurs are a young, inexperienced team, rookie star Victor Wembanyama does not want to use that as an excuse as per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

Asked Wemby if you can chalk up #Spurs' lack of consistency to being NBA's youngest team or is there something else at play: "It might explain it, but it doesn’t mean it’s OK. We're not (looking for) excuses." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 17, 2023

While Victor Wembanyama may not want to use the Spurs youth as an excuse, they are an incredibly young team. There's going to be growing pains, there was always going to be growing pains this season no matter how good anyone thought Wembanyama was going to be from the start. Wembanyama is still in the running for the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award and is a lock for All-Rookie First Team.

Wembanyama stepped into the starting lineup immediately after an impressive NBA Summer League after the Spurs selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He's been considered by many to be a generational type talent.

The rookie from France has been averaging 19.0 points per game, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.9 blocked shots with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 27.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free throw line. Despite that, the Spurs are 4-21 and in last place in the Western Conference standings.