Cade Cunningham and the Pistons are far from happy about the historic losing streak the team is on.

The Detroit Pistons have managed to capture the national spotlight after just a few years of rebuilding. But it’s not because they’re showing signs of growth and laying a successful foundation to build upon. The losing ways of Cade Cunningham and his young supporting cast are approaching historic levels.

While teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers have started to put it together after years of losing and getting high draft picks, the Pistons are the worst team in the entire NBA. After four years of being in the top 10 of the NBA Draft, all they have to show for it is a 23-game losing streak that's showing no signs of stopping and a collection of young players who have potential but don’t work together at all.

Cunningham, the former No. 1 overall pick and face of the franchise, has not looked as good as advertised. While personal issues in his game like his failure to finish at the rim and high turnover rate are to blame, the Pistons have done him no favors when it comes to spacing the floor. Second-year guys Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and rookie Ausar Thompson are also both contributing to the lack of spacing and suffering from it.

Head coach Monty Williams, whose salary is bigger than any coach other than Gregg Popovich, has not done nearly enough to help the misshapen roster look passable. General manager Troy Weaver, the architect of this mess, signed a contract extension last year. Even though Thompson and fellow rookie Marcus Sasser look very promising, the vibes around the team have deteriorated to astronomically low levels.

The Pistons are not too far away from setting the NBA record for the longest losing streak at 29. Cunningham and the Pistons are obviously not happy with all the losing they have been doing, according to Mike Curtis of The Detroit News. He's trying to persevere through it but he knows the going could not be much tougher.

“We all hate where it’s gotten. We can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point, but it is what it is. We gotta fight through it…I’ve been trying to personally take that on and weather the storm. It’s hard, but I don’t want to hide from it,” Cunningham said, via The Detroit News.

Even the Pistons' partners in misery this season, the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards, both recently snapped their long losing skids. Detroit at least is rumored to be interested in tweaking its roster, as it should be. Williams has tried to hide his team from all the negativity and shoulder the blame but there is way too much of it for him to handle.

“When you lose, I've always told our guys, ‘Let everybody criticize me. You guys just go out there and hoop and learn and figure it out,’” the Pistons' coach said before setting the franchise record with a 22nd straight defeat. “I understand what comes with this position. And when you lose games, you can use your imagination…I've been in this situation before. I want them to go out there and play free and hoop and play for each other.”

The Pistons' opponents in their next six games are as follows: the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets (twice), Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors. Only the Celtics are a true league heavyweight but the Pistons are an underdog against any team. Will Detroit basketball stand alone at the top of the least glamorous record in NBA history?