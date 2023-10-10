Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are future NBA stars. They played in the San Antonio Spurs-Oklahoma City Thunder NBA preseason clash on Monday, and both performed well. Despite being two of the most intriguing prospects in the league, Wembanyama says he doesn't have a relationship with Holmgren.

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst asked if he has any kind of relationship with the Thunder big man. Wembanyama replied by stating, “no,” via ClutchPoints.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren

Wembanyama is arguably the most exciting prospect since LeBron James. Holmgren still has a chance to become a star as well. With both players in the Western Conference, a rivalry could develop between the two.

For now, Victor Wembanyama says there is no kind of relationship, good or bad. But a possible playoff series down the road could change that.

Wembanyama also commented on his and Holmgren's performance in the game.

“It was good. Personally I was feeling good, I had a lot of energy,” Wembanyama said. “I feel like [Holmgren] hurt us in the first half. I know it's just preseason but for sure the games against OKC [Thunder] are gonna be interesting.”

It was a thrilling game for just being a preseason affair. The Thunder earned a competitive 122-121 victory.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 20 points to go along with five rebounds. Meanwhile, Holmgren led the Thunder with 21 points and also recorded nine rebounds. Both players were clearly ready for the game and their performances hint at big things to come during the 2023-24 season.