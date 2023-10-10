Rookie of the Year is one of the most anticipated awards in the league. It is rare that there are two immediate stars competing for the title already during the NBA preseason but that is exactly what is happening. Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama already have a competitive rivalry going on the court. The fiery spirits of both young players surfaced when the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the first quarter of an NBA Preseason game, yes before wins even count for the team's regular season record, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren already showed out. The Spurs rookie put up 10 points while knocking down four out of his five shots. Wemby added a rebound and block to round out his all-around performance en route to a 43-point scoring outburst for the Spurs.

Holmgren was also lighting up the court. He came out blazing for the Thunder with 14 points while shooting on a 62.5% clip from all three levels of scoring. Crashing the boards also came fairly easy for him as well as protecting the rim. He stifled a shot while also grabbing seven boards after the first period.

Fans absolutely loved this duel. Both of them were flexing on the opposing team and hitting celebrations like that of Shedeur Sanders.

Comments like “Victor Wembanyama is not human” and “If Chet is really this good the Thunder will be top 4 in the west this season” surfaced online after their explosive showdown.

Who has got the edge in this Rookie of the Year conversation after the intense NBA Preseason game?