With the point guard situation failing in San Antonio, the Spurs should look to trade for one during the 2023-24 NBA season.

This 2023-24 NBA season for the San Antonio Spurs is all about Victor Wembanyama's rookie campaign. Every Spurs game will highlight and showcase the spectacle of the French phenom. This team does not intend to compete. Though Wembanyama's talent alone can somehow win them some games and potentially be in the mix for a play-in tournament spot, the Spurs are still, for the most part, going to do more learning than winning this season. And it is showing over the last couple of weeks.

Since starting out the season 3-2, which included two impressive wins over the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio has lost six games in a row and is now 14th in the Western Conference.

As currently constructed, it's clear that this Spurs team is very flawed. For starters, they have a player — Jeremy Sochan — who has never played point guard before, actually starting at point guard for their team. While Sochan has been decent in that role, it certainly isn't ideal, especially since one of San Antonio's goals is to get Wembanyama up to speed with the NBA game as much as possible.

Therefore, Wembanyama could probably develop and learn the game better if he's playing with an actual point guard who knows when to find him in his spots. The Spurs could look to the trade market to get an upgrade at the perimeter. With that said, here are three trades the Spurs could target this 2023-24 NBA season.

The Spurs already have younger bro Tre Jones on the team. Why not bring in big bro Tyus Jones to man the point in San Antonio? At least Jones' gifts as a facilitator won't get wasted with a losing franchise like the Washington Wizards. With the Spurs, Jones will be there to set the table for one of the game's elite young talents in Victor Wembanyama.

As someone who was incredibly efficient in spot starts with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, Jones would be an ideal veteran guard to pair with Wemby in his first NBA season. In 22 starts, Jones averaged 16.4 points and 8.1 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. He also committed just 1.5 turnovers, which gave him an 5.26 assist-to-turnover ratio.

He isn't having a strong season with the Wizards in his first time as a full-time starter in the NBA. But that has more to do with the Wizards than it does with him as a player. As he has displayed in the past, Jones is one of the smartest players in the NBA. His veteran presence would be a welcome sight for San Antonio fans and he could help stabilize what currently looks like a messy Spurs offense.

One point guard the Spurs should look to acquire is Immanuel Quickley from the New York Knicks. Quickley has firmly established himself as the sixth man in New York and the 24-year-old has thrived in that role dating back to last season.

In 10 games this year (all off the bench), Quickley is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from long distance.

Quickley and the Knicks were unable to reach an agreement for a contract extension. As such, the 6-foot-3 guard will enter restricted free agency next summer. It remains to be seen just how much money Quickley will command this summer. But several reports claimed that he could earn up to $100 million for his first big paycheck. Perhaps New York may look to move him in case the organization does not want to give him that amount of money. Regardless, several teams will undoubtedly look to pry away Quickley from the Knicks.

With that, the Spurs could check in on New York to gauge his availability. Obviously, he's still playing a huge role for the Knicks as they look to compete in the East. But it would be worth wondering just how high Quickley's ceiling could go if he is the main ball handler and creator for his team. Perhaps he would thrive in San Antonio alongside Wembanyama.

Another player whom the Spurs could target in a trade is Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey. For some reason that only coach Monty Williams knows, Ivey was demoted to a bench role this 2023-24 NBA season.

It's a shame because he had a strong rookie campaign despite struggling with efficiency. In 74 games last year, Ivey averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He led the entire 2022 rookie class in assists and was third in points behind Paolo Banchero and Bennedict Mathurin.

Despite thriving as a creator in his rookie year, Ivey has been limited to a catch-and-shoot role this season. His percentages have improved as a result. But Pistons fans would still rather see him develop as a ball handling point guard.

If Monty Williams doesn't see Ivey in that light, perhaps San Antonio can give him that chance. He could thrive playing alongside Wembanyama and would grow under the tutelage of legendary coach Gregg Popovich.