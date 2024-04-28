Former star LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels is preparing to start his professional journey with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders selected Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after his stellar senior season. Moreover, Daniels once made a bold promise to himself that is resurfacing after the draft.
When Daniels was seven years old, he wrote the message “I will play in the NFL” on a piece of paper and hung it above his his door, as shown in a video provided by Board Comments:
Here’s the sign @jayd__5 was talking about. @john_keim @NickiJhabvala @JPFinlayNBCS @BenStandig https://t.co/WLSxZoAVVd https://t.co/602GuF5pIH pic.twitter.com/YWpPD9mBlJ
— Board Comments (@board_comments) April 27, 2024
Jayden Daniels' goal became reality 16 years year, as he prepares to begin his NFL career as the next franchise quarterback of the Commanders. Daniels' ability to envision and and manifest should continue to serve him well in his new role.
The former LSU football star comes to Washington in high regard after an impressive college tenure. Daniels burst onto the LSU scene in 2022 after spending three years with the Arizona State football program. He threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading the Tigers to a 10-4 record with a second-place finish in the SEC standings.
Then, Daniels took a leap like no other in 2023. He amassed a collegiate career-high of 3,812 yards and a whopping 40 TDs. In the process, he helped LSU to a 10-3 record which saw them finish third in the SEC. Daniels' tremendous efforts earned him the Heisman Trophy.
Hopefully, Daniels will see similar if not greater success in the NFL. He joins a Commanders team desperate for improvement.
Washington finished the 2023-24 season with a 4-13 record, which placed them last in the NFC East standings. Nevertheless, the Commanders are in good hands.
Commanders usher in an era with promising talent
In addition to Jayden Daniels, Washington drafted another offensive weapon that should serve them well in the future. The Commanders selected former Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, brother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Luke McCaffrey finished his 2023-24 collegiate season with 992 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. In addition, he caught a career-high 71 passes alongside former USC and West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels.
McCaffrey went through an interesting transition during his college career. He transferred to Rice after two years with Nebraska and spent his final two seasons as a wide receiver after attempting to get a quarterbacking role Overall, McCaffrey tallied 19 receiving TDs and five passing TDs
The Rice product also had a solid rushing career, amassing 927 yards on the ground. He garnered seven total rushing TDs in split time between Rice and Nebraska. He was also sparingly used as a punt returner. McCaffrey certainly brings a lot of versatility to the table for the Commanders.
It will be interesting to see how Washington uses him with his ability to play multiple positions. If things continue to work out for him as a wide receiver, he should be able to gain valuable experience alongside new QB Jayden Daniels.
All in all, bright days are ahead for the Commanders after their stout NFL Draft showing.