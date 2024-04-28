After weeks, nay, months of curious updates regarding Drew McIntyre‘s status in WWE, with the “Scottish Warrior” reportedly working his WrestleMania 40 match without a contract extension on the books, it would appear that CM Punk's number one hater won't be going anywhere any time soon, all thanks to… Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?
That's right, taking to his social media account to celebrate the occasion, The Rock shared a video of McIntyre accepting a brand new Scottish Claymore sword to go with his brand new deal, in addition to a nice little caption to toast the occasion.
“Man of my word, as you’re a man of yours – Congratulations, Drew McIntyre, on signing your new WWE deal. As we talked about after your WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family, and your country embody,” The Rock shared on social media. “Alba gu bràth. As you know, I wanted to personally hand deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Kahn, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me. Congrats again, brother, and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain, and always entertaining our fans – Final Boss.”
Welp, there you go, folks; McIntyre isn't going to AEW, he isn't going to have an indie tag team run with Jinder Mahal, and isn't going to leave his hatred for CM Punk in the past in favor of another career-making run on the indies. Good news for wrestling fans, as McIntyre is doing his best work at the moment, but bad news for CM Punk, as this is definitely going to come back to haunt him.
Drew McIntyre opens up about his unfortunate end to WrestleMania.
Speaking of wrestlers taking to social media to update fans on their careers, just before agreeing to a new deal with WWE, Drew McIntyre spent some time after his final match on the promotion's European tour to answer a few questions from fans on social media.
Question number one: why didn't he just leave after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania? McIntyre, to his credit, was willing to discuss the situation, even if it didn't paint him in the best light.
“Why didn’t you just leave, Drew? Why didn’t you just leave? Let me break it down for you. This was everything that I worked for for over 20 years. This was my moment that I’ve earned. I’m sorry that I just wanted to soak in every single second at ‘Mania, make the World Title moment last an eternity. I wanted to celebrate with my wife whose been through hell, my family who sacrificed so much, all my fans who have been through so much. 70,000 of them chanting, ‘You deserve it!’ Sorry for that. And I saw Punk. And I admit, I got carried away. I got a little freaky on the table, but I told him I was going to rub the title in his stupid face, and like I’ve said already, I’m repeating for those that hear but don’t listen, I’m a man of my word,” Drew McIntyre shared on social media via EWrestling News.
“I was within striking distance on purpose, and he didn’t raise one finger until I was distracted and insulted me like the coward that he is. Some of you support him despite that incident and the amount of proof over the years that Punk became a selfish monster that idiot is. So for those who ask why I didn’t just leave, if you ever amount to anything, just remember, by your own logic, you’re not allowed to enjoy the moment. And oh yeah, the internet is telling the truth. I’ve said it in interviews already. I am hurt. But I keep pushing through because I’m not a pathetic, coward little b**** like CM Punk!”
Should McIntyre have booked it to the back at WrestleMania 40 to avoid getting on the wrong end of some surprising CM Punk offense and a perfectly timed cash-in by Damian Priest? Yes, while McIntyre was clearly in the moment when he finally achieved his big grandest dream at Lincon Financial Field in Philadelphia, rubbing in the “Best in the World's” face after a few months of back-and-forth battling for good measure, it's safe to say he would have preferred to hold the strap for longer than 6 minutes. Still, had McIntyre been truly offended, he wouldn't have re-signed with WWE, leading one to assume that the segment didn't impact his long-term position in the future one bit.
