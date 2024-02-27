The St. John's Red Storm will take their two-game winning streak on the road when they take on divisional rivals the Butler Bulldogs in this pivotal Wednesday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a St. John's-Butler prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
St. John's (15-12) embarks on a road trip to face the Butler Bulldogs in a critical Big East clash. St. John's looks to continue their winning streak, their offense putting up 170 points in their last two games as the reason for their recent resurgence. Butler, meanwhile, fights for their tournament life, boasting a stingy defense that could frustrate the high-scoring Red Storm. Can St. John's find their rhythm on the road, or will Butler's home-court intensity lead to an upset? This promises to be a battle down to the wire.
Butler (16-12) look to defend their home court against the surging St. John's Red Storm. Butler leans on their gritty defense and balanced scoring to disrupt opponents. St. John's brings an explosive offense, capable of scoring in bunches. The key matchup? Butler's ability to contain the Red Storm's dynamic backcourt. Can the Bulldogs slow down St. John's, or will the Red Storm's firepower prove too much? This matchup has the makings of a Wednesday night classic.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: St John's-Butler Odds
St John's: +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline: -105
Butler: +1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: -114
Over: 153.5 (-106)
Under: 153.5 (-114)
How to Watch St John's vs. Butler
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV:
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why St John's Will Cover The Spread/Win
In what promises to be a thrilling matchup, St. John's Red Storm are gearing up to face off against the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday night, with all signs pointing towards a potential upset in the making. St. John's has a strong chance of emerging victorious on the road and covering the spread.
The Red Storm enters Hinkle Fieldhouse feeling good. They've shown some serious grit in recent victories, demonstrating their ability to close out tight games. This newfound mental toughness will be crucial against a tough and determined Butler squad. They will need huge contributions from their backcourt duo of Daniss Jenkins and Jordan Dingle. Jenkin's passing wizardry and ability to break down defenses will be essential against Butler's pressure. Dingle, with his scoring punch and on-ball tenacity, provides a spark that can ignite the entire team.
One of the biggest keys for St. John's will be slowing down Butler's Posh Alexander. Alexander has proven to be a dynamic scorer, and St. John's will need to limit his impact with disciplined defense. If they can neutralize him, they significantly increase their chances of a road victory. The Bulldogs rely heavily on their three-point shooting. This can lead to long rebounds, and St. John's can take advantage of this. If guys like Joel Soriano and David Jones can crash the boards effectively, it could give the Red Storm crucial second-chance opportunities and prevent Butler from getting into a rhythm offensively.
Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win
Hinkle Fieldhouse has an undeniable mystique. When the crowd gets rocking, it can intimidate opponents and give Butler an extra boost. St. John's players will need to maintain their composure and focus amidst the historical arena's noise and intensity.
St. John's often runs a 2-3 zone, which can stifle opponents. However, Butler has the shooters to punish the zone and force the Red Storm to adjust. Players like Jalen Thomas, Jahmyl Telfort, and Posh Alexander need to be ready to knock down open threes. Butler's offense thrives when it has multiple scoring threats. St. John's will need to be wary of Butler's depth, as players like DJ Davis. and Landon Moore can also hurt them. Sharing the ball and finding the best matchups will keep St. John's guessing.
While St. John's will be a tough test, Butler has the weapons to get the job done at home. Their defensive prowess, potential to exploit mismatches, and the X-factor of playing in Hinkle give them a significant edge that could lead to a surprise victory.
Final St John's-Butler Prediction & Pick
While Butler will be a formidable opponent on their home court, St. John's carries the momentum. With their backcourt playmaking, rebounding potential, and newfound confidence, the Red Storm have what it takes to walk away with the hard-fought victory while improving their current record of covering on the road to 5-5 when they take on the Butler Bulldogs in this Wednesday night matchup.
Final St John's-Butler Prediction & Pick: St. John's +1.5 (-118), Under 153.5 (-114)