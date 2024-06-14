ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After pulling the upset last week, the San Antonio Brahmas will look to have another upset this week as they face the Brimingham Stallions. It is time to continue our UFL odds series with a Stallions-Brahmas UFL Championship prediction and pick.

The Stallions were the most dominant team all year long and last week played in the USFL Conference title game. They were down early enough/ At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers led 12-0 and would lead 18-3 in the second. The Stallions took off from there, making it 18-12 by half, and then had an interception for a touchdown and two touchdown passes from Matt Corral in the second half to give the Stallions the 31-81 victory.

Meanwhile, the Brahmas upset the Battlehawks. They took an early 13-0 lead but would allow the Battlehawks back into the game. Mid-way through the third quarter, it was a 19-15 game. There, the defense bowed up. They would not allow another battlehawks points, and had two field goals of their own, winning the game 25-15.

Here are the UFL Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFL Championship Odds: Stallions-Brahmas Odds

Birmingham Stallions: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

San Antonio Brahmas: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

Why The Stallions Can Cover/Win

The Stallions are first in the UFL in yards per game, sitting first in rushing yards per game as well, and second in passing yards. They are first to the UFL in points per game this year as well. Adrian Marinez has been amazing this year for the Stallions. In the regular season, he completed 134 passes on 229 attempts. He has also had 15 touchdowns this year with just three interceptions. Martinez also led the team in rushing running for 428 yards and three scores. He was benched in the conference title game though. Matt Corral came in and threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Stallions to the win.

Ricky Person Jr. has led the rushing attack from the halfback spot. He has 297 yards rushing with six scores this year, but it was just seven yards last time out. Further, CJ Marable had 293 yards this year and has scored four times as well. He ran for 77 yards but no score against the Panthers. In the receiving game, Deon Cain leads the way. He had 436 yards on the year with three scores while leading the team with 33 receptions. He hauled in three catches for 19 yards against the Stallions Jace Sternberger has scored four times this year while bringing in 492 total yards. Ricky Person has also been solid in the receiving game out of the backfield, with 13 receptions for 150 yards this year. He scored a touchdown and had 17 yards receiving in the game with the Panthers.

The Stallions are second in the UFL in yards against per game, they are first in rushing yards against per game while sitting fourth in passing yards against per game this year. The Stallions also allow the second-fewest points per game this year. Carlos Davis has been great this year. He has 23 tackles but also has four tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and a forced fumble. He had three tackles with one TFL in the game with the Panthers Further, Taco Charlton has five tackles for a loss and six sacks, while Jordan Thompson and Dondrea Tillamn both have six tackles for a loss and over three sacks. Tillman had two sacks last week, Additionally, AJ Thomas has three interceptions and four pass breaks up this year. He had five tackles last week.

Why The Brahmas Can Cover/Win

The Brahmas are fourth in total yards this year while sitting fourth in rushing and third in passing. They are also sixth in points per game. Chase Garbers had been the starting quarterback, completing 96 of 140 passes for 765 yards and six scores. Still, since the injury, he has split time with Quinten Dormandy. He has completed 103 of 173 passes for 1206 yards and six touchdowns. Still, he has been intercepted six times and sacked 12 times in the year. It was all Chase Garbers in the championship game. He threw for 197 yards and two scores but did have an interception.

John Lovett has been the primary man on the ground this year. He has 422 yards on the ground this year, with five touchdowns. Lovett had 83 yards on the ground last week. The surprise in the running game last week was Anthony McFarland. He ran 11 times for 115 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Jontre Kirklin has 614 yards receiving with three touchdowns this year. Kirklin pulled in 61 yards in the conference title game. Further, Marquez Stevenson has 265 yards and two scores, while Alize Mack scored twice this year. Cody Latimer also had 391 yards and a score, plus Justin Smith has come on as of late, and now has 265 yards and a score. Both Justin Smith and Marquez Stephenson had over 50 yards and a touchdown last week.

The Brahmas are first in total yards against this year, sitting third against the run and first against the pass. They are also first in points allowed this year. Jordan Williams has been in the backfield a lot this year. He has five tackles for a loss and two sacks. The same is true of Tavante Becker, who has nine tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Currently, 12 different players have recorded a sack for the team this year. The Brahmas have also forced nine fumbles this year, recovering six of them.

Final Stallions-Brahmas Prediction & Pick

Overall, the Stallions have been the best team all year. While thye benched Adrian Martinez last week, he is expected to start again this week. Martinez just won the MVP, but against this defense, he will have to use his legs. HE will be able to do just that in this one. Take the Stallions to win it all.

Final Stallions-Brahmas Prediction & Pick: Stallions -3.5 (-110)