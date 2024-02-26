Fight back against the Empire and avenge your parents. Here are the details for Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, including its release date, gameplay, and story.
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Release Date: February 28, 2024
Star Wars™: Dark Forces Remaster – Reveal Trailer
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster has a release date of February 28, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are not yet available, however players can now wishlist the game.
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Gameplay
This game is a first-person shooter, with the original game raising the bar for first-person shooters of the time. The game focuses on combat against various characters and creatures that are present in the Star Wars universe. It is a linear shooter, with each stage containing objectives that the player must accomplish.
The game contains mechanics that one would expect from a first-person shooter. This includes weapon variety. Players have access to a variety of weapons, ranging from land mines, blasters, and even the player's fists. All weapons, except for fists, require ammunition, something that players will have to collect in the form of power-ups. Additionally, all weapons, except the fist, have secondary modes that do a different thing. This opens the player up to a variety of options on how to take down enemies.
Speaking of power-ups, there are a variety of power-ups that the player will be able to collect during their missions. These power-ups include health, shields, weapons, and ammunition for said weapons. Additionally, there are non-combat items that the player will have access to. These non-combat items will help players get through certain stages in the game. For example, players might get a flashlight that they can use to illuminate dark areas, gas masks to protect against toxic fumes, and more.
The game also contains various puzzles that players must go through, ranging from simple jumping and parkour puzzles to more complicated ones that involve mazes and switches.
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Story
Players take control of Kyle Katarn, a mercenary who originally wanted to enter a career in agricultural mechanics. After his parents are supposedly killed by the Rebels, he ends up joining the Imperial Academy, with a hatred for the Rebel Alliance. That is, until he meets a double agent who tells him that it was the Empire that ordered his parents' death. Katarn finds himself distrusting the Empire, and defects to the Rebel Alliance.
While working with the Rebels, they discover the existence of the Dark Trooper Project, and Katarn is sent to put a stop to it before said Project wrecks havoc throughout the galaxy.
