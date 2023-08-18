It hasn't been even a full day since the preload for Starfield began, and the community has already torn it apart. A list of Starfield Achievements has made its way around the web.
Leaked Starfield Achievements
The leaked Starfield Achievements may have slight spoilers, albeit out of context. This was first reported by Insider Gaming.
- A Legacy Forged – Complete “A Legacy Forged”
- All That Money Can Buy – Complete “All That Money Can Buy”
- Entangled – Complete “Entangled”
- Executive Level – Complete “Executive Level”
- Further Into the Unknown – Complete “Further Into the Unknown”
- Guilty Parties – Complete “Guilty Parties”
- High Price to Pay – Complete “High Price to Pay”
- In Their Footsteps – Complete “In Their Footsteps”
- Into the Unknown – Complete “Into the Unknown”
- Legacy’s End – Complete “Legacy’s End”
- One Giant Leap – Complete “One Giant Leap”
- Surgical Strike – Complete “Surgical Strike”
- The Best There Is – Complete “The Best There Is”
- The Devils You Now – Complete “The Devils You Know”
- The Hammer Falls – Complete “The Hammer Falls”
- Unearthed – Complete “Unearthed”
- Dust Off – Reach Level 5
- Traveler – Reach Level 10
- Elite – Reach Level 25
- Space Opera – Reach Level 50
- Reach for the Stars – Reach Level 100
- Back to the Grind – Join Ryujin Industries
- Deputized – Join the Freestar Rangers
- One Small Step – Join Constellation
- Rook Meets King – Join the Crimson Fleet
- Supra et Ultra – Join the UC Vanguard
- For All, Into the Starfield – Enter Space for the First Time
- Home Sweet Home – Build an Outpost
- Shipping Magnate – Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links
- I Use Them For Smuggling – Successfully Smuggle Contraband
- Chief Engineer – Modify a Ship
- Fleet Commander – Collect 10 Ships
- Another Bug Hunt – Eliminate 300 Creatures
- Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets
- The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems
- Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems
- Cyber Jockey – Bypass 50 Digital Locks
- Dark Matter – Eliminate 300 Human Enemies
- Fixer – Complete 30 Activities
- Privateer – Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions
- INdustrialist – Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts
- Jacked In – Access 50 Computers
- Life Begate Life – Gather 500 Organic Resources
- Replicator – Craft 100 Items
- Rock Collection – Gather 500 Inorganic Resources
- Soldier of Fortune – Mod 50 Weapons
- Thirst for Knowledge – Read 20 Skill Magazines
- War of Angels – Collect 20 Quantum Essence
- The Family You Choose – Recruit 10 Separate Companions
- Starcrossed – Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion
Starfield comes out on September 6, 2023. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.